​Small Yet Stylish Facade Transformations

They say first impressions are everything, which is exactly why a little (or in some cases, a lot of) TLC is important when it comes to your house’s facade. Guests won’t get a welcoming vibe if your house’s face has peeling paint, broken shutters, overgrown grass, or any other ugly elements stealing away your facade’s beauty.

And we don’t always have to resort to a full-blown, majorly expensive renovation; sometimes all it takes is a few touch-ups here and there to make that house look brand new, charming, and most hospitable.

So, to serve as some inspiration for us all, we are taking a look at three houses’ facades that were in need of some prettification – and received it.

Get ready for some stylish facelifts!