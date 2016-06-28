​Small Yet Stylish Facade Transformations

They say first impressions are everything, which is exactly why a little (or in some cases, a lot of) TLC is important when it comes to your house’s facade. Guests won’t get a welcoming vibe if your house’s face has peeling paint, broken shutters, overgrown grass, or any other ugly elements stealing away your facade’s beauty.
And we don’t always have to resort to a full-blown, majorly expensive renovation; sometimes all it takes is a few touch-ups here and there to make that house look brand new, charming, and most hospitable.
So, to serve as some inspiration for us all, we are taking a look at three houses’ facades that were in need of some prettification – and received it.
Get ready for some stylish facelifts!
Granted, a little bit more than a scrubbing was in order for our first example. Although the physical structure was in good shape, its facade was not – those walls were screaming for some attention, and so was the surrounding ground surface.
Voila! What a difference a good dose of creativity (and hard work) makes. Gone are the ruined-looking walls, and in their place we have a stylish new replacement of grey stone surfaces and creamy colours.
And yes, the front door is also brand new – notice how prim and proper that new white model bids us welcome to this house that seems oh so charming now.
And did you notice the new pebble-strewn surface around the house? The dirty, muddy grounds were helping to drag the house down, but the new replacement links up most stylishly with the walls’ stone surfaces, resulting in a facade that exudes a very Mediterranean vibe.
Who would give this house a second glance? The peeling paint surfaces tell us it’s old and forgotten, while the metal gate seems to agree. And the little garden strip next to the house doesn’t seem to be doing much better.
Do you think a change is in order here?
Can you believe the majestic change that a new coat of paint has achieved? The walls almost gleam with approval, while the adjoining gate also seems to be doing so much better.
And notice that the garden bed also received a little maintenance: a paint job, some cleaning up, and new flowers make this little strip most charming, fitting in superbly with the new colours and shiny surfaces of the facade.
Similar to peeling paint, a cracked wall also gives off a feeling of weariness, yet a hint of danger too. Nobody will feel safe living in a house that broadcasts one crack after another. Even if the physical structure is in good condition, all it takes is a few cracks to make you start wondering which of the walls will come tumbling down first.
But where there’s a will, there’s a way…
And there you go! Some crack filler, a little smoothing down of the surfaces, a fresh new coat of paint, and it’s a whole new facade that bids us welcome here.
The creams and yellows do a fantastic job of lighting up the house’s exterior side, basking this little terrace in a charming glow of warmth and comfort. And did you notice that the washing lines have also been removed, adding some space and openness to this sunny little corner?
All that is needed now is some furniture to have a sit-down and enjoy the new space in full comfort.
