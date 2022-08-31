Your browser is out-of-date.

6 Minimalist Home Designs That Leave You Wanting For More!

Bishwadeep Mitra
Vivienda en Villagarcía, Nan Arquitectos Nan Arquitectos Minimalist house
Minimalism begins with space and ends with cleanliness. This genre has been trending since before the hashtag boom and consistently finding more innovations along the way.

The best thing about minimalism is you never get bored of it. There are endless possibilities hidden in plain sight, and that’s the magic of empty spaces.

Minimalist homes do not fall short of anything and are not eroding intricate designs of their magic, as some critics argue. Rather, it affects the world of design differently. The idea has been to pour intricacy in all the pockets of a large imaginary space and allow the latter to bloom on its own.

When you look at minimalist apartments, the idea is just the same. The space here will bloom on its own on the account of the one who lives there. However, with the increasing trends, the conventional ideas about minimalism have also evolved.

Let’s look at some of the most striking minimalist homes, and how functionality marries aesthetics. Professionals never miss out on the latest minimalist trends that evolve like wildfire nowadays. Ever since the pandemic began, the social media boom of talents has further led to massive improvisations of each housing trend. Let’s check out the curated list for the day and get inspired!


1. The Supreme Abundance of Light

HAUS GROSS GLIENICKE, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Minimalist house
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
I chose this design for the sunlight panels set up. You don’t know how lively the insides of the rooms become when there are these panels. Moreover, extra pairs of windows are always welcome, especially where winters are harsh. It is a perfect minimalist home where windows don’t take extra space!

2. The Quaint and Quiet Home

Коттедж на 100 кв.м., hq-design hq-design
hq-design
hq-design
Check out this perpendicular design that boasts calm. The beige and the white mingle perfectly with the green of the grass. This entire property has a sense of cleanliness and compactness attached to it.

3. The Most Blissful and Peaceful!

homify Modern houses
homify
homify
Another sophistication over the first inspiration. This home also lingers with a sense of ‘as less as possible’ but finds a straight angle of comfort with the yellow lights and a warm interior. Check how the lower floor is one large space!

4. It is your imagination, after all!

Woodboard House: Wohnungsrenovierung mit Charme, Atelier Blank Atelier Blank Kitchen
Atelier Blank
Atelier Blank
I put this up to further extend the discussion from the previous point. Inside a minimalist space, you are the boss! You can design each space without adhering to any hard and fast rule. Think of this space: it could be refashioned into a kitchen or a worshipping space or even a dining space, your pick!

5. Colours are an important ingredient of Minimalism

H1+FN Design Build Collaborative | Hale Kilo I’a | Kailua, Hawaii, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Living room
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Finally, the entire world of minimalism is made of two things: (a) design, and (b) colour. It is the intermingling harmony that forms the peaceful and serene designs. For instance, the centre of attention in this picture is dominated by the red box seat in the middle around which the entire minimalist arrangement works out perfectly!

These little inspirations and elements go a long way in affecting a harmonious whole in minimalist designs. For more such amazing inspirations, check out this idea book!


