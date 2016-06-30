6 Awesome and Cheap Kitchen Fix Ups

Is your boring and lacklustre kitchen driving you crazy? You would so like to upgrade your cooking space for something chic and modern, but really don't have the time or money. A whole new kitchen is out of the question and budget, so it's time to consider the alternatives.

In this edition of homify we look at cheap kitchen fix ups that will make your home look brand new again! The ideas are simple and while the Ideabook has been compiled with the help of interior designers, you kitchen will be a pleasure to work in again! Excited to begin?