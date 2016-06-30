Before and After: The Transformation of a Tired Home

Inheriting a home from a deceased loved one comes with its own good and bad factors. The good is that it is a wonderful gift and you now have a house, but the bad is that the house is probably old fashioned and not really well maintained.
In this edition of homify, we have a look at a fantastic home revamp, where the style went from typical old fashioned to grand, bright and modern. The interior designers started this home with a blank slate, and creating a stylish interior fit for any millennial or modern family.
This living room area had an air of darkness, from the dark furniture to the small window. It has a sad and gloomy appearance, but with a facelift, it’s amazing what this room now looks like.
This transformation is unbelievable! The living room is now bathed in natural sunlight, making it comfortable and cosy, while enjoying some chic minimalist style. The dark furniture was replaced for something lighter in shade, while a second window brings in some more sunlight.
The space was reorganised, allowing for an easy flow between the rooms, while a sleek flat screen television was placed against the wall for a truly minimalist and contemporary design. Some of the furniture was given a fresh look, which makes this an upgraded vintage style feature.
The kitchen had an old and dark style before, which was anything but attractive. However, with the upgraded style, the kitchen is now a beautiful and bright open space. All the fixtures and fittings were replaced, but this kitchen now has a classic Mediterranean style.
This bedroom revamp saw a modest and elegant upgrade from the classic style. The old bed was large and took up a lot of space, while the small window did nothing to maximise the light. The revamped room now has a lighter décor with simple accessories.
The second bedroom has now been transformed into a studio space with a sofa bed for those odd sleepover occasions, while lighter colour curtains and flooring brightens the room dramatically.
The third bedroom is now a dressing room, this means that the main bedroom no longer needs cupboards and can remain uncluttered. The open wardrobe and dressing table is functional and tidy in every way.
The bathroom has undergone a minimal renovation, with the walls and fixtures still intact. The old flooring was changed for something more modern, while the mirror, bathroom lamps and towel rail has an updated style. It's amazing what a difference small changes can make!