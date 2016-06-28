Isn’t it just fantastic when an old building, whether it’s an office block, apartment complex, or even a rustic farm barn, gets transformed into a stylish new space? Putting a fresh new spin on an old construction is what renovating is all about, and we’re there every step of the way to share it with you.
Today’s ‘before and after’ piece takes us all the way to Lisbon, Portugal, where a decrepit old apartment building’s interior spaces were in serious need of a facelift.
You will be forgiven for thinking that the apartment suffered a fire. But no, this is only what time and a lack of upkeep have made the space look like: crumbling walls, heaps of dust, and an overflow of dirt.
No wonder they suggested a makeover!
Can you believe this dreamy new space? We are not sure which change to highlight first: the brand new flooring surfaces of warm timber and grey tiles; sparkling new appliances that glimmer with style; and fabulous new counters offering up a variety of storage spaces.
Here we can see how the kitchen shares its open-plan layout with the dining room, separated ever so slightly from each other by a peninsula.
Let’s just jump back a few spaces to see the renovation in full force. Note that every single surface of the interior spaces underwent a facelift, including the ceilings.
Ready for the brand new results?
Doesn’t this space just say “welcome” in the most stylish, charming way? The new wooden floors, polished to perfection, are just the right shade of beach sand, flowing elegantly along with the crisp white walls and ceilings.
Furniture pieces complement the neutral palette exquisitely, but special mention needs to go to those clever windows and glass doors as well – without them, this space would not nearly be as light and shiny as it is now.
But don’t think that it was a half-done renovation project; looking closely at select surfaces, such as the staircase, reveals small and delicate touches that enhances the new spaces supremely. Just scope out those charming wall lights that add a dazzle to those shiny timber steps.
And who could overlook the niche underneath the staircase, offering up an extra little storage space for in case the clutter wants to get out of hand?
We’re here to help, which is why we are bringing you: Inventive ways to use that wasted space under your stairs.
One of the new additions to the interiors were some frosted glass doors, adding a duo dose of style and privacy. And don’t you agree that these bedroom colours, similar to the living room’s, exude an ambience of comfortable tranquillity?
Most definitely an example of how a renovation is done right!
Architects, renovators, lighting experts, and more – be sure to check out our fantastic range of professionals here on homify.