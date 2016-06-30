Before and After: 5 Balconies Renovated

Balconies and terraces are some of the most beloved parts of our homes, always providing us with a wide variety of uses. We can use them as a garden to get closer to nature. We can take advantage of the natural light and use this place to rest. We can let the children play on our terrace without having to worry about them. They can even simply come in handy for that hour workout that we need to do!

Most importantly, however, this is a place where we can host a braai or a party. What a versatile space!

It's because of this that these environments deserve to be maximised for all of their possibilities and yet so many of them are abandoned, neglected, chaotic or crowded. People forget to maintain and look after their exterior areas.

To prevent this from happening to your home, homify invites you to explore five terrace or balconies with us and see how they have been completely renovated.

Maybe it will inspire you to give your own balcony or terrace a good make-over?