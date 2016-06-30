A full, cramped and crowded entrance hall is one of the most commons faults of all! And it's no wonder. In many homes the entrance hall is very small and yet it needs to house all of our shoes, jackets, umbrellas and keys!

What we need to remember, however, is that the entrance hall is the business card of the home and the first thing that people will see when they enter our home. This is why the rule should always be: less is more. Jackets and shoes should disappear behind closed doors, light colours should be used to make the room appear larger and more spacious and any bulky furniture should be eliminated.

In this image, we can see how keeping it neat and tidy is the best way! Also have a look at this ideabook: Your entrance hall can be surprisingly useful.