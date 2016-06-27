​The Comfortable And Care-Free House

What a character the interiors turned out to be! A mix and match of surfaces, patterns and textures make up a very striking space, yet it is clean whites and dusty-toned wood that come out as the two main stars of the show.

Just see how wonderfully creative our architect went with the layout, creating charming corners and nooks that make up ample spaces for movement and storage.

And we are most pleased to see a welcome flow of sunshine streaming in through one of the many glass windows/doors added to the facade.