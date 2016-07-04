The Clever Family Home

Nicknamed the Link House, today's Homify 360 is an example of a trendy, smart and functional family home.

Based in Japan, the architects responsible for this home are experts when it comes to sophisticated design that is as purposeful as it is gorgeous. Today we will witness exactly how they achieve this.

We are going to explore the home from the outside in, so that we can truly understand how we can achieve this minimalist and yet cosy look and feel in our own homes.

Let's go and explore!