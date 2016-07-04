The Clever Family Home

Nicknamed the Link House, today's Homify 360 is an example of a trendy, smart and functional family home.
Based in Japan, the architects responsible for this home are experts when it comes to sophisticated design that is as purposeful as it is gorgeous. Today we will witness exactly how they achieve this.
We are going to explore the home from the outside in, so that we can truly understand how we can achieve this minimalist and yet cosy look and feel in our own homes.
Let's go and explore!
The first impression that we get of this home is how modern and magical it is, yet how subtle and sleek it is. It's an impressive home without being too ostentatious.
We can see that the designers have gone for a darker colour throughout the exterior, which makes the double-storey design and the different volumes and shapes stand out. Thanks to a white stone base, the home seems to float slightly off the ground.
Throughout the second floor, we can see that glass windows and doors have been used extensively. This allows lots of light to flow into the home as well as give the family plenty of views of the surrounds, without compromising on privacy.
Don't you love the huge balcony, which allows the interior of the home to spill out onto an exterior space?
If we look at the exterior facade a little bit more closely, we can see how the home opens up onto the street and features an industrial chic look, thanks to the cement screed flooring. Not only does this look really great, but it's a wonderful material as well. No matter what spills on it, its easy to clean and it's a budget-friendly material too.
The cement flooring works in harmony with the charcoal black facade and the steel finishes when it comes to the balustrades and the poles. Do you see how well neutral tones can work together?
The balcony section on the upper level provides shade and shelter for a patio on the bottom level of the home. This is a great tip as it means that this area could be furnished with comfortable and functional patio furniture without the inhabitants having to worry too much about it getting ruined in the weather conditions.
Tips: Opt for durable outdoor furniture, even it's a bit more expensive. It will last a lot longer!
If we head inside this home, we can see that it's much lighter than the exterior of the home, with light wood paneling and furniture as well as white walls.
This first glimpse shows us how the designers have utilised every nook and every cranny of the space available to them. This space, which runs parallel to the staircase, for example is quite narrow. The designers have chosen to turn it into a functional home office.
They've lined the one side of the area with a long, narrow desk. It features a long bench that runs along side it. Perpendicular to the desk is a bookshelf with all sorts of books and magazines—smart storage at its best. Have a look at these cool, simple storage solutions.
We can see how natural light plays such an important role in this house, opening the entire interior up to create a very warm and inviting space.
If we explore the house a bit more, we can see how the designers have integrated the style and trend of the home with the functional needs of the family.
In this image, we can see how provision has been made for the family's bicycles, which need to be stored somewhere smart and effectively. The result are hooks, which have been placed in the wall to hang the bicycles up. Little to no floor space is used up, utilising the vertical space available in the home. We spoke about smart storage solutions earlier on—this is another great example!
The design is also very simple and minimalist, with pale wooden walls and the same industrial chic flooring we saw throughout the exterior of the home.
Don't you love how the designers have added a little plant to the interior design of this space? This is a great decor tip!
If we move into the living space of this edgy, modern and trendy home, we can see how the designers have stayed away from clutter and chaos, opting instead for a minimalist design. Minimalist refers to utilising functional furniture and decor items, rather than cramming the area full of beautiful objects.
In the living room, we can see what an impact this makes. A wooden space is decorated with a grey rug, simple wooden benches and a wooden television cabinet. The rest of the home is neat, spacious and light.
Again we can see that the decor is kept to a minimum, with plants and flowers used to add some colour and life to the space. You can do this in any bedroom or room in the house, including the bathroom. Opt for a pretty vase or a colourful pot!
From this angle we can see how each room in the house flows into one another, thanks to the very clever design. The wooden staircase connects the upper level and the lower level, while the many windows ensure that light streams throughout the rooms making it seem that much more inviting.
You'll also notice that the designers have installed shelves underneath the ceiling, which runs along the entire length of the room. This allows for objects, accessories and ornaments to be stored neatly, while still being on display.
Don't you love how this rooms sinks into the floor, creating a cave-like effect when it comes to the living room? Cosy and cool!
