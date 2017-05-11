7 barbecue ideas for the whole year

DIY, woodworking, forget it—these ideas are easy!

South Africans are huge fans of the braai, but there are more designs for these traditional cooking stations than we could have imagined. Especially options around which you’ll have the opportunity to gather with family or friends. Yes, there are multiple options for putting together beautiful, warm braai areas, spaces that invite you to spend evenings with good company and excellent food.

In this ideabook, we have selected 7 fantastic braai area ideas – some of which are perfect to host parties, others being ideal for lazy family days in the garden.

If your idea is to build an interesting braai area for your home, you will surely find models that inspire you in this article. But, let us say no more. Enjoy yourself with these proposals for barbecue areas that the wonderful homify professionals have for us!