7 barbecue ideas for the whole year

DIY, woodworking, forget it—these ideas are easy!
South Africans are huge fans of the braai, but there are more designs for these traditional cooking stations than we could have imagined. Especially options around which you’ll have the opportunity to gather with family or friends. Yes, there are multiple options for putting together beautiful, warm braai areas, spaces that invite you to spend evenings with good company and excellent food.
In this ideabook, we have selected 7 fantastic braai area ideas – some of which are perfect to host parties, others being ideal for lazy family days in the garden.
If your idea is to build an interesting braai area for your home, you will surely find models that inspire you in this article. But, let us say no more. Enjoy yourself with these proposals for barbecue areas that the wonderful homify professionals have for us!
The cookout or braai is a custom that is firmly rooted in South African culture. If your home boasts of a lovely courtyard, what better idea than to install a good barbecue and crown the space with a country style long table to feed all of your loved ones with good grilled foods?
This amazing design comes to us from Facundo Arana architects, who created a contemporary and rustic outdoor barbecue area, protected by a latticed wood ceiling.
The space we see above prioritises the opening towards the light and the unrestricted entry of fresh air. Next to the barbecue area, the beautiful detail of the garden can be spotted through a narrow window. With this project, we can see that not all barbecue areas must possess or rustic stone floor. Here the ceramic tiles are in tune with the furniture and is extremely functional and aesthetically pleasing. Keep in mind, when choosing the floor for the barbecue, opt for easily washable materials. Especially if we like the roast, the area will often be prone to abundant fat spatters.
Are you thinking of the right materials for the elements of the braai area? What do you think about steel combined with wood and a bit more rustic tiles in beige? Note that the table is armed with long planks in the style of those used at campsites. The elements of this space conspire to bring about a rustic harmony. Nothing, however, would be the same in this picture without the sophisticated system of a closed barbecue.
Some barbecue areas are similar to large dining spaces with the difference of owning everything to prepare a good roast. That is, if there’s no grill, it’s not a braai area, and on that we can agree. In the image above we appreciate how a closed glass transparency ensures an enlarged braai area, incorporating a big dining table, TV, and other comfortable furniture pieces on the outside.
The term ‘barbecue area’ is comprehensive. Many times it may refer to a vast space that doubles as an outdoor barbecue, diningspace, or even garage storage area. In this spectacular braai area, the proposal is to use the space in an open manner with multiple uses.
We have seen that the possibilities when talking about barbecue areas are many, and all are valid. The rustic or country element may or may not be present, as well as the traditional characteristics of outdoor structures. The important thing is the function, which again comes down to good food and good company.
Does this idea tickle your fancy? Here we see that you can put together a barbecue on a small terrace or large balcony! In the picture, we can clearly see the creation of an enclosure using aluminium and the structure of a wooden pergola. To add weather protection, there are also side awnings added. Beautiful!
The space allows for elongated benches with comfortable seating for up to six people. Not even to mention the spectacular barbecue, which is wonderful!
In the case of barbecue above, the designers chose solid wood shelves and cabinets. The trend for this room is to leave the pantry in sight, which gives you the possibility of adding design elements with jars and utensils.
A TV in the barbecue area, meanwhile, is not at all a bad idea. Especially for football lovers, they will not fail to encourage their teams even though they are busy cooking the food!
