A Home With a Superstar Braai

There is no doubt that in South Africa, one of the most daring and popular culinary arts is the braai. It is a tradition with such a rich heritage amalgamated from the many different cultures in our country. Everyone had been cooking food over fires since time immemorial, and here in sunny South Africa, it has remained one of our favourite pastimes, becoming much more than a simple cooking method, but a core social activity as well.

The love of barbecue in all its shapes and traditions is present throughout the world, though, and is not only reserved four our avid country. Regardless of the different customs surrounding barbecuing in different countries, however, we can all agree that if you want to do things properly, you need the right place and facilities for the barbecue to take place. If you want something like that in your own garden, it can be difficult to find the right design and inspiration. Fortunately, here at homify, we love to bring you ideas of how these things can be done, and today we present to you a project of a wonderful barbecue extension to a home. Let’s take a closer look!