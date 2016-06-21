A Home With a Superstar Braai

There is no doubt that in South Africa, one of the most daring and popular culinary arts is the braai. It is a tradition with such a rich heritage amalgamated from the many different cultures in our country. Everyone had been cooking food over fires since time immemorial, and here in sunny South Africa, it has remained one of our favourite pastimes, becoming much more than a simple cooking method, but a core social activity as well.
The love of barbecue in all its shapes and traditions is present throughout the world, though, and is not only reserved four our avid country. Regardless of the different customs surrounding barbecuing in different countries, however, we can all agree that if you want to do things properly, you need the right place and facilities for the barbecue to take place. If you want something like that in your own garden, it can be difficult to find the right design and inspiration. Fortunately, here at homify, we love to bring you ideas of how these things can be done, and today we present to you a project of a wonderful barbecue extension to a home. Let’s take a closer look!
This exciting project comes to us all the way from Argentina, and was brought to life by the architects behind Family Houses. It is so much more than a standard outdoor braai spot, as it consists of an entire free-standing shelter made especially for entertainment purposes. By the looks of the scope of this project, we can see that the Argentinians take their barbecue as seriously as we do, so we are surely in for a treat!
Located in a very pleasant natural setting, this barbecue was developed in two sections. A games room area, home-theatre, dining space , wine cellar, lounge, and fireplace are located on the one side, whilst the other.is intended as the room where all the magic happens when it comes to the cooking. This space has an oven, grill and all other equipment necessary to create the perfect culinary feast.
We all know that the biggest part of a braai gathering, is the social aspect. There have been countless comedic recollections of how the actual cooking of the food at a braai is procrastinated until late in the evening when the party is in full swing or almost over! For this reason, it is essential to have a social area near the barbecue where you can relax with friends, and from which you do not have to move when cooking, in order to keep the conversation going.
Here we can see a beautiful counter area set up next to the kitchen side of the section, allowing for friends and family to sit and chat with the cook while he/she is occupied with the braai process. Materials like a brick wall and cobblestones on the floor provide a rustic air to the place. A contemporary feel is also reflected, but this is seen more in some of the furniture. In that sense, the bar stools are a perfect example.
Inside the structure, where the grill and kitchen are located, stone plays a major role. This material crowns the floor with a very particular charm. The space definitely has everything you may need – a barbecue, grill, and extended preparation area. It is safe to say that you could not ask for more in an outdoor cooking space!
There is also plenty of room to move around in, so if some of the guests would like to join in and assist the chef, that would be no problem.
At the back, we can see a roll-down shutter covering the side of the structure, which will allow for you to open op the space entirely on a hot day, or at night when you’d want the smoke from inside to escape and not cloud the faces of your friends sitting on the barstools on the other side.
On the left of this image, we see a very distinctive feature, which we will now explore in much more detail…
Finally, we can look at this unbelievable fireplace up close. It does, however, have a very particular purpose, which is to strategically roast food on the open flames of the fire. This is undoubtedly an unusual design, but must allow for meats and vegetables to be cooked to perfection. The steel rods on which the food is to be mounted allow for an unparalleled proximity to the open flames, obtaining the perfect smokehouse flavour which is so sought-after. All this in a stylish glass cage from which everyone can enjoy the sight of the fire and the food delicately getting to the point of perfection. These home owners have it all figured out. Bon Appetit!