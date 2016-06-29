6 Rustic Pottery Décor Ideas

If traditional, rustic and vintage home décor is your passion, then this Ideabook is just the thing to add this stylish and elegant design feature to your modern home. Porcelain tiles might be the current trend, but there is something about vintage style that will remain fashionable for years to come. Mosaics are a great way to bring life to your boring kitchen or bathroom, it’s unique, unusual and very often one of a kind. So go on and spice up your home with some rustic elegance.
Deciding on what to decorate in your home is always the hard part. However, the choices for upgrading your kitchen in a vintage style are endless, consider creating master countertops in mosaic pottery pieces for that Spanish style home. It will definitely make your kitchen counter attractive and different to the typical marble or granite seen in homes.
For something truly unique, you may want to contact a talented artist to create a beautiful design feature to suit your home. This can be a vintage piece to add to the entrance of your home, how about your patio area or even your bathroom. The character of a home should reflect the character of the owners, so go on and make your home amazing.
This kitchen has a fantastic ceramic finish, which is a great way to ensure that the walls and ceiling are easier to clean. This design is neat and elegant, while making for a gorgeous rustic space to barbecue. It has a great mosaic appearance along with traditional appeal. Unique and stunning!
This bathroom with its rustic finish is probably something that you can expect in an old Spanish home. However, the purposeful use of mosaic tiles here in different sizes and layout makes the shower look attractive and stylish. It's a modern take on an old classic finish and it really brings out the charm here.
Attention to detail makes for the best and most stylish ceramic designs in any home. Using vibrant colours in a perfectly placed array of patterns adds to the rustic style, making it seem more authentic. Have you considered a kitchen wall splashback in this pattern? It will definitely add style and traditional décor to your modern kitchen.
Our Ideabook has come to an end, but we can’t finish off without having a look at this beautiful and elegant designer kitchen with mosaic features. It’s the whole package of rustic design, use of simple colour ceramics, as well as gorgeous wooden furniture that makes this entire kitchen look truly rustic and classic. If you need more rustic home inspiration, then The Home Between Rock and a Great Place is perfect!