6 Extraordinary Garage Ideas

The family is car is more than just the vehicle that gets you from point A to point B, it’s an integral part of modern living and is almost like a member of the family too. Now, when it comes to looking after the car and ensuring that it is housed safely, the garage doesn’t need to look like a mess… in fact, creating a holistic space to store your items and make your home feel comfort from every aspect might just be the solution to your problems.
However, it may be necessary to assess your needs before you get started, so call in a professional and have your garage planned in every way from material to layout.
A pergola for your garage is one of the simplest ways and most inexpensive ways to perk up your home garage. The wooden pergola offers protection from the harsh rays of the sun as well as ventilation from the harmful gases and odours emitted from the car. This idea will definitely make for an attractive feature to your home exterior.
The garage as part of the living room might be a bit shocking for some families. However, this fantastic design has interconnected the functional areas of the home to create something different. Ventilation has been included in the planning too, so this home remains free from harmful exhaust gases. And if need be, there is a folding door that can separate the garage from the living areas easily.
A good garage is constructed from the correct combination of building materials, this means that it offers protection from harsh weather, while also ensuring that there is adequate ventilation. Using concrete in the construction of a garage is great as it offers modern quality while being aesthetically pleasing too.
Now if you have a larger home with more than one vehicle, then this is a great garage design option for you. It works well with the façade of the home and makes the exterior attractive too. But it is important to ensure that the door is great for your location, this means considering a variety of options and materials, as well as an automatic gate to make parking your car an easy task. This design is exceptionally stylish and sophisticated.
This futuristic garage option used the latest technology to make the home vertical parking idea come to life. It’s already used as a space saving option in large cities and can be a practical way to solve a space problem. The system is easy to use and utilises a hydraulic lift to raise one car above the other, this is done automatically or semi-automatically… it looks cool and saves space!
We have come to an end of Ideabook, but we wanted to include a garage idea for those homeowners who opt to have a two-wheeler instead of a motor car. This garage is compact, but allows for just enough space for that motorcycle, while including a creative storage area too. The unusual garage walls are decorated in plywood, which although being inexpensive is also quite eye-catching. Now that your garage door is sorted, you may want to revamp your other doors, these 6 Perfect Front Door Materials are fantastic options.