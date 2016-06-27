Compact and Comfy Modern Living

The bedroom of this apartment fits in with the design concept of the entire home, while remaining functional too. The harmonious design that blends perfectly with the rest of the style features, has however included a playful contrast through the fun and bright duvet covered. This takes the grey and white décor to a funkier edge of design. The large cupboards in the bedroom allows for exceptional storage of all clothing and shoes, making the space uncluttered and tidy at all times.