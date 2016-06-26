The Homely Penthouse Renovation

Living in an apartment doesn’t have to cramp your style. There are some fabulous apartments that are not only spacious, but also have all the same elements as a little house. The apartment we visit today not only has modern finishes after its recent upgrade, but also boasts panoramic views of the city and stunning mountainous landscape.

This home is located on the top floor and is elegant, attractive and eye-catching. The Penthouse project has been perfectly executed by the team of architects, and is so charming and welcoming you would never know that you aren’t in a house. Relaxing here would be so easy, let's see why.