The Homely Penthouse Renovation

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
은평2지구 두산위브 42평형 , Design A3 Design A3 Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Living in an apartment doesn’t have to cramp your style. There are some fabulous apartments that are not only spacious, but also have all the same elements as a little house. The apartment we visit today not only has modern finishes after its recent upgrade, but also boasts panoramic views of the city and stunning mountainous landscape.

This home is located on the top floor and is elegant, attractive and eye-catching. The Penthouse project has been perfectly executed by the team of architects, and is so charming and welcoming you would never know that you aren’t in a house. Relaxing here would be so easy, let's see why.

Apartment-Like House

은평2지구 두산위브 42평형 , Design A3 Design A3 Modern houses
Design A3

Design A3
Design A3
Design A3

The balcony of this top floor apartment is large and peaceful, with a comfortable outdoor seating area, great for all social occasions. Enjoy the sensational views while drinking your morning coffee or simply just admire nature’s beauty in its element from the comfort of your own home.

Before: The Entrance

은평2지구 두산위브 42평형 , Design A3 Design A3
Design A3

Design A3
Design A3
Design A3

This image shows the plain and simple entrance that was previously the welcoming area to the home. The only décor is a large mirror with a cabinet beneath for shoe storage.

After: Now Exquisite

은평2지구 두산위브 42평형 , Design A3 Design A3 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Design A3

Design A3
Design A3
Design A3

This area has seen a modest upgrade with a long seating area, great for removing shoes, while a simple neutral colour cabinet beneath is the new shoe storage area. Two elegant mirrors instantly widen the wall and make this interior pleasant and bright.

Before: Living Room

은평2지구 두산위브 42평형 , Design A3 Design A3
Design A3

Design A3
Design A3
Design A3

While the living room had excellent access to sunlight and views, the owner realised that it lacked in privacy, as neighbours could easily see into the home from all angles.

After: Lovely

은평2지구 두산위브 42평형 , Design A3 Design A3 Patios
Design A3

Design A3
Design A3
Design A3

The modern take on this Penthouse was to replace the glass doors for a classier finish, one side now features floor to ceiling glass, while the other has thick white framed foldable windows. While the addition of a transparent glass table brightened up the room creating a spacious effect.

Spacious Comfort

은평2지구 두산위브 42평형 , Design A3 Design A3 Modern living room
Design A3

Design A3
Design A3
Design A3

The large thick framed windows allow for the outdoor patio area to become an extension of the living room. The fantastic yellow hued lighting adds some warmth to the space, creating a seamless design feature in this open plan living area.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Creative Kitchen

은평2지구 두산위브 42평형 , Design A3 Design A3 Modern dining room
Design A3

Design A3
Design A3
Design A3

This kitchen is elegant yet simple with a colour, funky edge. The vibrant shades, along with its calming demeanour makes this kitchen a great cooking and entertainment area of the home and with some modern appliances, gourmet cooking has never been so stylish.

Before: Corridor

은평2지구 두산위브 42평형 , Design A3 Design A3
Design A3

Design A3
Design A3
Design A3

This corridor that leads to the bedrooms was dull and dreary while construction was underway, but wait until you see the transformation.

After: Grand

은평2지구 두산위브 42평형 , Design A3 Design A3 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Design A3

Design A3
Design A3
Design A3

This corridor now exudes beauty, charm and warmth. The addition of luxurious cream wallpaper, along with the lovely wooden flooring creates a great go-between for the living and private quarters of the modern apartment.

Bedroom 1

은평2지구 두산위브 42평형 , Design A3 Design A3 Modern style bedroom
Design A3

Design A3
Design A3
Design A3

Although this first bedroom is relatively small, the fantastic mountain views makes up for the size. The fixtures and finishes in this bedroom are minimalist, but with the simple use of colour it works together perfectly.

Before: Bedroom 2

은평2지구 두산위브 42평형 , Design A3 Design A3
Design A3

Design A3
Design A3
Design A3

This old bedroom saw a spacious bedroom with simple large windows for ample sunlight during the day, but wait until you see the result of the makeover.

After: Bright

은평2지구 두산위브 42평형 , Design A3 Design A3 Modern style bedroom
Design A3

Design A3
Design A3
Design A3

This fantastic revamped master bedroom, now has a stunning built-in closet with mirrored doors completing the updated design, while access to the terrace through the large doors allows this space to be a relaxing haven from the outside world.

Bathroom

은평2지구 두산위브 42평형 , Design A3 Design A3 Modern bathroom
Design A3

Design A3
Design A3
Design A3

The modern bathroom is excellently decorated with wooden flooring, while the shower has a striped wallpaper design that blends in perfectly with the dark chocolate tone of the bathroom sink. It’s simple and understated.

Before: Rooftop

은평2지구 두산위브 42평형 , Design A3 Design A3 Patios
Design A3

Design A3
Design A3
Design A3

This Penthouse has seen a revamp not only of the interior, but of the exterior too, while the apartment is situated in lofty heights with fantastic views, a garden would be nice too. If you like homes with views, then you’ll love these: 14 Views To Take Your Breath Away.

After: Gorgeous

은평2지구 두산위브 42평형 , Design A3 Design A3 Patios
Design A3

Design A3
Design A3
Design A3

The old school metal railing was replaced with wooden panelling instead, making the rooftop area seem a bit more updated and elegant and allowing for the addition of a gorgeous garden, complete with some small trees and well placed rocks for that authentic effect.

Rooftop Garden

은평2지구 두산위브 42평형 , Design A3 Design A3 Patios
Design A3

Design A3
Design A3
Design A3

We have come to the end of our Penthouse renovation, but let’s take one last look at the stunning garden and panoramic views of this patio area. Simply delightful!

What did you think about this Penthouse revamp?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

