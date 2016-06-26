Perfect Washing Machine Storage Ideas

The once boring and clunky washing machine is now a stylish an attractive appliance in the modern home, but that doesn’t mean that your storage space or laundry room should look old and ugly. If your room is spacious enough for a washing machine and ironing area then you are extremely lucky. The potential for a trendy space to store your washing is endless.

This Ideabook has some fantastic, simple and contemporary ideas perfect for the modern and sophisticated household, where doing the washing is not just a chore anymore. Let’s get inspired with these handy hints and tips.