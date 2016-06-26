Perfect Washing Machine Storage Ideas

The once boring and clunky washing machine is now a stylish an attractive appliance in the modern home, but that doesn’t mean that your storage space or laundry room should look old and ugly. If your room is spacious enough for a washing machine and ironing area then you are extremely lucky. The potential for a trendy space to store your washing is endless.
This Ideabook has some fantastic, simple and contemporary ideas perfect for the modern and sophisticated household, where doing the washing is not just a chore anymore. Let’s get inspired with these handy hints and tips.
So if your bathroom is narrow and there is no space to add your washing machine, then consider using a closet as a clever storage for your appliance and detergents. This amazing idea keeps your washing machine out of sight, which is especially distracting when you are expecting guests. However, call in a plumber to ensure that the hose is connected properly.
However, if your bathroom is not lacking in space and you have the good fortune to make space for your washing machine, then consider the aesthetics and opt for a minimalist option, especially if your bathroom tile is stylish and busy, this will make your storage area seem uncluttered. Incorporate the washing machine neatly beneath the cabinets and your bathroom will always look tidy.
This washing machine storage idea is totally different from what is regular in the home… it has been included into the dressing room. This will make things much easier when getting undressed at the end of the day, while allowing for the items to be washed and hung to dry as soon as the load is complete, it’s a great idea for apartments that don’t always have space to dry items.
When making space for your washing machine in the home, it is best to call in a professional, they will be able to analyse where best to position the washing machine and check whether there is existing pipes or if the drainage is in order. Contacting a professional in this regard will go a long way to ensuring that mistakes and unnecessary extra costs can be avoided.
For a seamless and classy laundry room, consider building furniture that fits perfectly into the space, creating a clean and tidy finish. Build some spacious shelves and your towels, detergents and laundry room items will always have a safe place, add some washing baskets for your dirty laundry and your room is fitting and finished.
If your aim is to have a harmonious laundry area, then consider a neutral or light coloured wood option. This will gently decorate the space, while not looking as stark as a white or monochrome. It’s warmer and cosier, with everything perfectly in place and spotlight creating a homely and calming atmosphere.
A laundry room has the possibility of high humidity, especially if there is a tumble dryer, so consider installing extractor fans as well as opening the window when doing the laundry to let in some fresh air. Ensure that the washing is perfectly dried before folding or packing away, so your clothing doesn’t gather mould or smell from being damp.
Now have a look at where to place your items around your washing machine, such as shelves for detergents and storage of extra detergents as well as the ironing board and iron. Consider building an ironing board that can be folded as stored away again. Be practical in your laundry room layout and your washing process will be easier.
If you family happens to be large and one washing machine is too little for your household, then how about having two of the same washing machines to make your process easier? While you at it, set up a comfortable chair with a stack of magazines and relax while you wait for the load to finish. Two washing machines could just save you a lot of time.
We have come to the end of this Ideabook, but we have one last washing machine idea to
consider, this one is housed comfortably in the bathroom. It’s a great option,
especially if space is lacking in your house, the bathroom already has
drainage, so it’s just a matter of connecting to it. The shelves added make for
a great place to store detergents too. Now what do you think about these: 12 Clever Ideas For Storage.