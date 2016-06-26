Your browser is out-of-date.

Perfect Washing Machine Storage Ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
The once boring and clunky washing machine is now a stylish an attractive appliance in the modern home, but that doesn’t mean that your storage space or laundry room should look old and ugly. If your room is spacious enough for a washing machine and ironing area then you are extremely lucky. The potential for a trendy space to store your washing is endless.

This Ideabook has some fantastic, simple and contemporary ideas perfect for the modern and sophisticated household, where doing the washing is not just a chore anymore. Let’s get inspired with these handy hints and tips.

Simple Storage

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

So if your bathroom is narrow and there is no space to add your washing machine, then consider using a closet as a clever storage for your appliance and detergents. This amazing idea keeps your washing machine out of sight, which is especially distracting when you are expecting guests. However, call in a plumber to ensure that the hose is connected properly.

The Minimalist

Bathroom Polygon arch&des Minimal style Bathroom Tiles White
Polygon arch&amp;des

Bathroom

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

However, if your bathroom is not lacking in space and you have the good fortune to make space for your washing machine, then consider the aesthetics and opt for a minimalist option, especially if your bathroom tile is stylish and busy, this will make your storage area seem uncluttered. Incorporate the washing machine neatly beneath the cabinets and your bathroom will always look tidy.

Extra Storage

Stonowane mieszkanie 45m2 w Dąbrowie Górniczej , Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz Minimalist dressing room
Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz

Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz
Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz
Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz

This washing machine storage idea is totally different from what is regular in the home… it has been included into the dressing room. This will make things much easier when getting undressed at the end of the day, while allowing for the items to be washed and hung to dry as soon as the load is complete, it’s a great idea for apartments that don’t always have space to dry items.

Location of Pipes

APARTAMENTO GRENWOOD - 65,00m², TRÍADE ARQUITETURA TRÍADE ARQUITETURA Modern kitchen Wood White
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA

TRÍADE ARQUITETURA
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA

When making space for your washing machine in the home, it is best to call in a professional, they will be able to analyse where best to position the washing machine and check whether there is existing pipes or if the drainage is in order. Contacting a professional in this regard will go a long way to ensuring that mistakes and unnecessary extra costs can be avoided.

Custom Furniture

Дизайн-проект трехкомнатной квартиры для молодой семейной пары. , Катя Волкова Катя Волкова Modern dressing room
Катя Волкова

Катя Волкова
Катя Волкова
Катя Волкова

For a seamless and classy laundry room, consider building furniture that fits perfectly into the space, creating a clean and tidy finish. Build some spacious shelves and your towels, detergents and laundry room items will always have a safe place, add some washing baskets for your dirty laundry and your room is fitting and finished.

Colourful Harmony

Дизайн кладовой в ЖК "Солнечный", Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Modern dressing room
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

If your aim is to have a harmonious laundry area, then consider a neutral or light coloured wood option. This will gently decorate the space, while not looking as stark as a white or monochrome. It’s warmer and cosier, with everything perfectly in place and spotlight creating a homely and calming atmosphere.

Moisture Resistant

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

A laundry room has the possibility of high humidity, especially if there is a tumble dryer, so consider installing extractor fans as well as opening the window when doing the laundry to let in some fresh air. Ensure that the washing is perfectly dried before folding or packing away, so your clothing doesn’t gather mould or smell from being damp.

Practicality

"Light, wood, simplicity", mlynchyk interiors mlynchyk interiors Minimalist dressing room
mlynchyk interiors

mlynchyk interiors
mlynchyk interiors
mlynchyk interiors

Now have a look at where to place your items around your washing machine, such as shelves for detergents and storage of extra detergents as well as the ironing board and iron. Consider building an ironing board that can be folded as stored away again. Be practical in your laundry room layout and your washing process will be easier.

Double the Work

homify Country style dressing room Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you family happens to be large and one washing machine is too little for your household, then how about having two of the same washing machines to make your process easier? While you at it, set up a comfortable chair with a stack of magazines and relax while you wait for the load to finish. Two washing machines could just save you a lot of time.

Housed in the Bathroom

KEFIR HOME, IK-architects IK-architects Minimal style Bathroom
IK-architects

IK-architects
IK-architects
IK-architects

We have come to the end of this Ideabook, but we have one last washing machine idea to consider, this one is housed comfortably in the bathroom. It’s a great option, especially if space is lacking in your house, the bathroom already has drainage, so it’s just a matter of connecting to it. The shelves added make for a great place to store detergents too. Now what do you think about these: 12 Clever Ideas For Storage.

The Renovation of an Old Home
How do you keep your laundry room stylish?

