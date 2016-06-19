10 Fantastic awnings for gardens and terraces

An awning provides shade where needed, and, in turn, defines much of the overall image of the terrace or porch where it is placed, since both the awning itself and the atmosphere generated around and under it always have a very strong presence wherever it is placed. For this reason, we here at homify then present these 10 exceptional awnings.
When you look for an awning, you can search for one in this or that style, for this or that place, for the main house or field, for personal or collective use… but nonetheless, there is a feature that absolutely everyone waits for in an awning: effectiveness. In the case here exemplified, that requirement is fulfilled to perfection, and that is, without sacrificing the least of aesthetic value in general terms, this awning fully meets its purpose while not squandering style and good taste on all four sides.
An awning like this is the ideal solution in cases where you are looking for something that looks good but is not exceedingly opaque to the rest of the balcony in terms of overall visual impact.
Professionals Home Light show us this awning, ideal for families with children, pets and some space.
Here, the interaction with the environment is essential to understand why this awning looks so good in photography. If we look, the shade it provides is almost total, indicating that it fits together perfectly with the climate of the time and place; Moreover, the space is available for placement of this tent is just the one, as if they were made for each other. Of course, the product is very beautiful in itself, but the entertainment space it provides is a big bonus.
This awning breaks with established forms more strongly. While providing shade, it also combines excellently with almost any environment, thanks to its fairly definite white.
The double triangular layer, each placed in a different position, is what gives this awning its identity. The design causes you the catch glimpses of the terrace and it can be difficult to assimilate the entire space into a single visual whole. All this is, in fact, understandable because, ultimately, it is an extraordinary well executed idea.
The most popular awning style, generally, is to see a canopy of white or, failing that, some other very light colour. It is, in fact, so common that in the collective subconscious of a large percentage of the population the image of an awning it is automatically displayed in these colours. However, things should not necessarily be so, as this awning goes to show.
The black colour creates an interesting but unobtrusive contrast with the rest of the environment because, on the one hand, it combines with some other observable elements, but on the other, the awning is a good contrast to the predominant red exterior of the building and the pillars of the veranda. The overall picture creates a scene like a lovely postcard.
An awning has to be practical and effective, that it is very clear. However, the exact degree that requires shade and the intensity of it varies widely depending on the weather, spatial placement, and especially on personal taste.
Here, for example, an awning was designed especially for those who like shadows shown as more intense, and also likes to observe excellent linear designs as presented here on their heads. Here is a wonderful canopy that fulfils its task perfectly.
Here in homify, if what is sought is a stylish awning, one can find examples of all kinds, class, origin and current in our vast gallery.
A white awning, as we explained a little earlier above, is by far the most common, so one can find an infinite number of models, among which this is certainly a wonderful representation.
This awning works beautifully with natural light, covering much of the terrace without fcreating the feeling that space is invaded, and it eventually generates a peculiar hypnotic effect on eyesight when being under it and turning your gaze upward.
We have here a fairly practical and modern awning which also challenges conventionality and, in turn, gives a high aesthetic value to the space where it is found. If it were not for this feature, the area would look much duller and unimpressive.
Breaking with the hegemony of square or rectangular design, this awning suspends a triangular figure in a rather peculiar way, by resorting to quite different style from the wide, rectangular and spacious forms that are commonly used as bases. An excellent choice if you are looking for something impressive and different.
An awning is perfect for direct family or close friends to meet on a regular basis during the week, accompanied by an excellent conversation and exquisite homemade food. But when it comes to special occasions, what happens? We simply have to up our game!
This is demonstrated irrefutably with an awning as presented here, which is as spacious as it is beautiful, as convenient as it is attractive, and as traditional as it is practical. An awning of this style is, in the end, recommended for cases in which there is enough space and a unique occasion to celebrate.
An awning is the best choice to provide shade to the strategic points of the terrace, as shown in this photograph.
Here, the main virtue of the awning is the ease with which it is shown in the environment. Rather than seen as an element out of place or outside the home, is seen as an essential part of it – you can simply not mentally visualize this section of the home without being reminded of this awning almost immediately. This is essential because, despite being seemingly easy, it actually requires a good dose of creativity. We recommend that, in these cases, just follow your heart and proceed the way you think will be best for the image of your home in general terms.
Ultimately, there is an awning for everyone, since creativity, style and good taste can always be present in many different ways, such is the case of this example, which, though quite traditional, also has sufficient distinctive elements in the shapes of the details referred to excel in its field. An awning in undulating forms that invites you to sit in its shade.
