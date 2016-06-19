10 Fantastic awnings for gardens and terraces

When you look for an awning, you can search for one in this or that style, for this or that place, for the main house or field, for personal or collective use… but nonetheless, there is a feature that absolutely everyone waits for in an awning: effectiveness. In the case here exemplified, that requirement is fulfilled to perfection, and that is, without sacrificing the least of aesthetic value in general terms, this awning fully meets its purpose while not squandering style and good taste on all four sides.

An awning like this is the ideal solution in cases where you are looking for something that looks good but is not exceedingly opaque to the rest of the balcony in terms of overall visual impact.