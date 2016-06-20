Before and after: A townhouse in ruins becomes a beautiful home

On homify today, we present to you an incredible project, located in Brazil. It is a reform that seemed impossible and a project that had a high level of difficulty. It had all been developed by the talented Spanish architecture firm, SRA. Farnsworth.

In this ideabook, we will recount the story behind this reform which held an exciting venture, where the architects had to face challenges from the first stroke. The building in question has three floors, each consisting of about 27 square meters, all in a state that was screaming for total revitalization. Beyond this emergency, the intention of the owner was also to convert each floor into a single unit that could be rented out.

Let's find out what it looked like before and what the results are.