Top 5 of the Week: South African Dream Homes + Kitchen and Bathroom Makeovers

Every week on homify we feature beautiful homes from all around the world. It's a special occasion however, when we have the opportunity to show off the stunning structures in our very own country of South Africa. This was one of those weeks, as we had the privilege of sharing more than one of the beautiful homes from top Johannesburg professionals Meulen Architects, and it's no surprise that you loved them; hence us giving you the chance to take a look again.

While gazing upon gorgeous mansions is a fun, dreamy task, practicality has to come into things at some point. That's why as usual, a piece on styling for small homes was popular. It doesn't mean that stunning, huge homes are out of reach, just that small homes have their own charm.

It's also apparent that the homify readers are looking to make a few changes in the kitchen and bathroom, as our lists of tips for affordable upgrades also captured plenty of attention over the past seven days.