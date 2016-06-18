The Renovation of a Country Home

Today we visit Cerdagne in the Catalan Pyrenees where we will discover a renovation of a beautiful stone farmhouse by Dom Arquitectura. Renovating without distorting space is not an easy task and the least we can say is that the motivated team involved in this project rose to the challenge with gusto.

With a breathtaking panoramic view, this small village consists of about twenty houses surrounded by green meadows. Formerly the land had been used predominantly for agriculture and livestock, and what was key with this renovation was to create a more contemporary building without ever losing sight of the past. So, without any further delay, see how our experts go about realising this wonderful project.