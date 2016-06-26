​Match Your Living Room With Your Star Sign

Decorating a space is not only about expressing beauty; personal preference most definitely comes into play. But where does this ‘personal taste’ come from? From some deep subconscious level rooted in our psyche? Or is it based on divination that springs from the relationship between astronomical phenomena and events in our human realm?
Whether you’re a devout follower of astrology or not, it can’t be denied that star signs make for some pretty interesting reading. And if you allow these terrestrial events to dictate your personality, then you may as well listen when they tell you which colours and patterns to use in your interior spaces – such as for your living room.
If it’s the latest, greatest, and sleekest, you need to have it. Nothing but the best flat-screen HDTV will do. And forget the clutter; an open-floor layout will provide you with the sense of freedom that you require.
To balance with your high-tech fascination, your living room needs bright accents, a plush chair for lounging, and extra-sized pillows to relax on the floor while enjoying your gadgets.
If it’s not pretty, you don’t want it – so better start splurging on fresh flowers, cushy couches, fabulous wall art, and perhaps a grand piano to flaunt your love for the lavish?
After all, what good is a living room if nothing but positive and beautiful energy flows through it?
When it comes to the Twins’ ideal living space, one-of-a-kind art pieces are a must. Modern design touches are most appealing, so keep those living room lines sleek and smooth.
A circular glass table to showcase your favourite décor pieces? Sleek and contemporary sofas made for hours and hours of sophisticated conversation? Now you’re talking!
The Crab of the Zodiac is all about protecting and family values, which means that living room needs to be a safe oasis. Adequate space for the entire family is a must, as is keepsakes and family heirlooms that remind you of your strong family bonds.
And although your favourite colours are seaside blues, your living room will still exude a warm and charming ambience.
Being the Lion of the Zodiac, you love to have a roaring good time – and it shows in your living room space.
You generally opt for warm colours for comfort and adequate space to entertain (where’s that wine rack?), but don’t neglect the relaxation necessities, as you value your comfort just as much as your pleasure.
Cluttered spaces are a definite no-no, which is why there is always a stylish container or bookcase of some sort to hide those loose-lying elements.
White and muted colours are key, from dusty indigo to wheat-field gold, wrapped up neatly in an organic layout. Just make sure those geometric patterns are perfect, and the sleek surfaces are polished to perfection.
The Scales represent balance, and anybody born under this sign is drawn to shades of blue – ocean blues, sky blues, cobalt, cerulean, and aquamarine.
Any space, regardless of style, that manages to aesthetically balance these cool tones will definitely appeal to the Libra’s artful and cultural qualities.
The Scorpion is no stranger when it comes to dark emotions; thus, make sure the living room matches that soulful and mesmerising reputation. Rustic touches and sleek surfaces offer up a mysterious combination that’s perfect for this soulful star sign.
Rich browns and reds (the colours of blood) are ideal, but include a piece that makes a bold statement, like a black wall.
You’re the Archer, and you were meant to explore. This clearly shows in your living room, where an abundance of bohemian fabrics and overseas souvenirs reign supreme. Open-plan, of course, so you don’t feel boxed in.
Bring in royal blues, reds, oranges and yellows to showcase your enlivening personality, but ensure that purple features prominently, as it is a sign of spiritual knowledge (undoubtedly acquired on one of your many journeys).
The Zodiac’s Goat has an enduring personality which stands beyond trendy tones and pieces. So, the ideal living room here needs earth tones, but in a different spectrum: classy grey, dark blues/browns, golden orange.
Think industrial by adding in a leather couch and a touch of exposed brick (in rusty red), and you’re on the right path.
The Water Bearers have a cheery attitude about life, and it shows in their living space. Think vivid colours, plush seating (perhaps a pouf or two), some metallic touches, and a friendly collection of decorative items that can make for charming conversation topics.
And make room for your collection of gadgets and gizmos, since technology is the one thing that helps you relax.
Being the Fishes, your personality is generally described as “enchanting and mystical”, which is why natural tones like moss green, sky blue, and earth browns are required for your interiors.
The rustic look can fit very nicely with your personality, but add some modern touches in golds and metallics, which look as if they’re lit from within to spark your creativity.
