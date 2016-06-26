Your browser is out-of-date.

​Match Your Living Room With Your Star Sign

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern living room
Decorating a space is not only about expressing beauty; personal preference most definitely comes into play. But where does this ‘personal taste’ come from? From some deep subconscious level rooted in our psyche? Or is it based on divination that springs from the relationship between astronomical phenomena and events in our human realm? 

Whether you’re a devout follower of astrology or not, it can’t be denied that star signs make for some pretty interesting reading. And if you allow these terrestrial events to dictate your personality, then you may as well listen when they tell you which colours and patterns to use in your interior spaces – such as for your living room.

Aries – the techno geek

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Living room
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

If it’s the latest, greatest, and sleekest, you need to have it. Nothing but the best flat-screen HDTV will do. And forget the clutter; an open-floor layout will provide you with the sense of freedom that you require. 

To balance with your high-tech fascination, your living room needs bright accents, a plush chair for lounging, and extra-sized pillows to relax on the floor while enjoying your gadgets.

Taurus – striving for beauty

Casa Corrego grande, Roma Arquitetura Roma Arquitetura Living room Ceramic
Roma Arquitetura

Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura

If it’s not pretty, you don’t want it – so better start splurging on fresh flowers, cushy couches, fabulous wall art, and perhaps a grand piano to flaunt your love for the lavish? 

After all, what good is a living room if nothing but positive and beautiful energy flows through it? 

Painters, floorers, interior designers, architects… check out homify’s fantastic range of professional experts!

Gemini – the more modern, the merrier

LIVING SPACE IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

LIVING SPACE

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

When it comes to the Twins’ ideal living space, one-of-a-kind art pieces are a must. Modern design touches are most appealing, so keep those living room lines sleek and smooth. 

A circular glass table to showcase your favourite décor pieces? Sleek and contemporary sofas made for hours and hours of sophisticated conversation? Now you’re talking!

Cancer – the family lover

dom ul.Goplan Lublin, Auraprojekt Auraprojekt Modern living room
Auraprojekt

Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

The Crab of the Zodiac is all about protecting and family values, which means that living room needs to be a safe oasis. Adequate space for the entire family is a must, as is keepsakes and family heirlooms that remind you of your strong family bonds. 

And although your favourite colours are seaside blues, your living room will still exude a warm and charming ambience.

Leo – the entertainer

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH ARKITURA GmbH Modern living room
ARKITURA GmbH

ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH

Being the Lion of the Zodiac, you love to have a roaring good time – and it shows in your living room space. 

You generally opt for warm colours for comfort and adequate space to entertain (where’s that wine rack?), but don’t neglect the relaxation necessities, as you value your comfort just as much as your pleasure.

Virgo – everything in order

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern living room
enzoferrara architetti

enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti

Cluttered spaces are a definite no-no, which is why there is always a stylish container or bookcase of some sort to hide those loose-lying elements. 

White and muted colours are key, from dusty indigo to wheat-field gold, wrapped up neatly in an organic layout. Just make sure those geometric patterns are perfect, and the sleek surfaces are polished to perfection.

Libra – an appreciator of aesthetic design

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern living room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

The Scales represent balance, and anybody born under this sign is drawn to shades of blue – ocean blues, sky blues, cobalt, cerulean, and aquamarine. 

Any space, regardless of style, that manages to aesthetically balance these cool tones will definitely appeal to the Libra’s artful and cultural qualities.

Scorpio – style that’s soulful and mysterious

Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Living room
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Truckee Residence

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

The Scorpion is no stranger when it comes to dark emotions; thus, make sure the living room matches that soulful and mesmerising reputation. Rustic touches and sleek surfaces offer up a mysterious combination that’s perfect for this soulful star sign. 

Rich browns and reds (the colours of blood) are ideal, but include a piece that makes a bold statement, like a black wall.

Sagittarius – the charming traveller

Family Chic, Viterbo Interior design Viterbo Interior design Living room
Viterbo Interior design

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

You’re the Archer, and you were meant to explore. This clearly shows in your living room, where an abundance of bohemian fabrics and overseas souvenirs reign supreme. Open-plan, of course, so you don’t feel boxed in. 

Bring in royal blues, reds, oranges and yellows to showcase your enlivening personality, but ensure that purple features prominently, as it is a sign of spiritual knowledge (undoubtedly acquired on one of your many journeys).

Capricorn – style that’s top quality

Частная квартира, г. Москва, ул. Большой Кисловский переулок (м. Арбат/Боровицкая), Дизайн-студия интерьера "ART-B.O.s" Дизайн-студия интерьера 'ART-B.O.s' Living room
Дизайн-студия интерьера <q>ART-B.O.s</q>

Дизайн-студия интерьера "ART-B.O.s"
Дизайн-студия интерьера <q>ART-B.O.s</q>
Дизайн-студия интерьера "ART-B.O.s"

The Zodiac’s Goat has an enduring personality which stands beyond trendy tones and pieces. So, the ideal living room here needs earth tones, but in a different spectrum: classy grey, dark blues/browns, golden orange.

Think industrial by adding in a leather couch and a touch of exposed brick (in rusty red), and you’re on the right path.

Aquarius: stylish and cheerful

Дом Millennium-park, 420 м², Bronx Bronx Living room
Bronx

Bronx
Bronx
Bronx

The Water Bearers have a cheery attitude about life, and it shows in their living space. Think vivid colours, plush seating (perhaps a pouf or two), some metallic touches, and a friendly collection of decorative items that can make for charming conversation topics. 

And make room for your collection of gadgets and gizmos, since technology is the one thing that helps you relax.

Pisces – the artistic dreamer

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern living room
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Being the Fishes, your personality is generally described as “enchanting and mystical”, which is why natural tones like moss green, sky blue, and earth browns are required for your interiors. 

The rustic look can fit very nicely with your personality, but add some modern touches in golds and metallics, which look as if they’re lit from within to spark your creativity. 

Now, time to see which is: The best bedroom according to your star sign.

The Natural Modern Low-Cost Home
Was your star sign’s living room a hit or a miss? Tell us which one you prefer in our comments space, below.

