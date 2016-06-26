​Match Your Living Room With Your Star Sign

Decorating a space is not only about expressing beauty; personal preference most definitely comes into play. But where does this ‘personal taste’ come from? From some deep subconscious level rooted in our psyche? Or is it based on divination that springs from the relationship between astronomical phenomena and events in our human realm?

Whether you’re a devout follower of astrology or not, it can’t be denied that star signs make for some pretty interesting reading. And if you allow these terrestrial events to dictate your personality, then you may as well listen when they tell you which colours and patterns to use in your interior spaces – such as for your living room.