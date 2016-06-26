The Renovation of an Old Home

Today on homify 360° we go back – way back – to a structure that was constructed in the 16th century, yet still stands most splendidly today (after a few renovations and touch-ups, of course).
Located in Essex, England, the barn’s age was a definitive factor in the decision to retain as much as possible of its original look. In fact, two of its original grain silos have been creatively turned into bathrooms and a staircase.
In addition to its vintage look and feel, this barn-turned-house is also quite the sustainable and eco-conscious creation, featuring reclaimed timber touches throughout, as well as a thermally efficient design that includes a woodchip boiler that is responsible for heating up both the barn and neighbouring property.
Shall we take a closer look?
Viewing the barn from the outside, nobody would ever guess that it has actually been occupying the same spot for half a century. But thanks to a clever restoration project, the barn still functions fantastically today, albeit as a rustic residence.
Just scope out that size – how many houses can boast about taking up such an elongated space as this one?
Before the renovation started, a corrugated steel roof was in place. Conservationists also provided a challenge by wishing to retain the semi-industrial look of the material – meaning that the architects could not resort to any visible skylights.
After some hard thinking and creative planning, an ingenious solution was suggested: with polycarbonate roof lights covered in expanded steel mesh, the solid and uninterrupted roof surface could continue with its vintage splendour while still allowing for plenty of natural light to stream inside this gigantic 525 square-metre beauty.
What an interior! Here we can see the fantastic timber framework that adorns the inside spaces, most of which is original. And since the exposed beams are fitting for a barn and quite different from those normally used for a house, these timber touches add a very exceptional look of rustic and country vintage.
It is impossible to overlook those majestic concrete silos at the back. Today, the one is being reused as a staircase leading to the loft bedroom, while the other houses bathrooms for both the ground floor and the upper level.
Bet you haven’t seen a kitchen like this in a long time. To appease the eco-friendly characteristics of the house, reclaimed timber has been used for select areas like panelling and furniture pieces. Not only do these help the house in “going green”, but also ensure some very striking touches to the interior spaces.
Beyond the kitchen is a full-height library for the bookworm owners, as well as a spacious art studio.
Sneaking a peek at one of the silos’ insides, we can see what the renovated staircase looks like. Behold rustic timbers that adorn a spiral staircase, magnificently circling upwards to the loft areas.
Not bad for a 500-year old beauty that underwent no less than four years of renovation.
