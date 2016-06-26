The Renovation of an Old Home

Today on homify 360° we go back – way back – to a structure that was constructed in the 16th century, yet still stands most splendidly today (after a few renovations and touch-ups, of course).

Located in Essex, England, the barn’s age was a definitive factor in the decision to retain as much as possible of its original look. In fact, two of its original grain silos have been creatively turned into bathrooms and a staircase.

In addition to its vintage look and feel, this barn-turned-house is also quite the sustainable and eco-conscious creation, featuring reclaimed timber touches throughout, as well as a thermally efficient design that includes a woodchip boiler that is responsible for heating up both the barn and neighbouring property.

Shall we take a closer look?