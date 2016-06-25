​The Breathtaking City Apartment

They say never to judge a book by its cover. And that proves to be very true with today’s homify 360° discovery, located in Barcelona, Spain. It is here where a slim little city apartment, tucked neatly in-between other similar-sized residences, flaunts a very modest look – but then turns the tables in a very stylish way once we set foot inside.

Breathless? Amazing? What about stunning and fantastic? Decide for yourself what you’d call this interior surprise.