​The Breathtaking City Apartment

They say never to judge a book by its cover. And that proves to be very true with today’s homify 360° discovery, located in Barcelona, Spain. It is here where a slim little city apartment, tucked neatly in-between other similar-sized residences, flaunts a very modest look – but then turns the tables in a very stylish way once we set foot inside.
Breathless? Amazing? What about stunning and fantastic? Decide for yourself what you’d call this interior surprise.
See what we mean? Although the facade is nowhere near dull or boring, it is quite easy to overlook it when driving or jogging past – although that sea-blue colour does make quite a pleasing impression.
Our architects responsible for this discovery were tasked with the challenge of re-doing the interior spaces in order to breathe new life into this old residence.
Shall we see how they fared?
We kick off with the ground-floor garage, which already does a striking job at making us do a double take. If only all garages could look like this!
The dusty blue concrete of the exterior facade give way to a most sleek and striking combination of snow-white concrete, warm earthy bricks, and light beige tile flooring. And don’t overlook those walls doing a very impressive slope, adding a bit of geometric character that is not often seen in a garage.
One is almost too afraid to park a car here for fear of ruining this exquisite scene.
We’ve crossed over to the insides, and here we see a very spacious open-plan layout which houses the living room, dining area, and kitchen. Slight structural elements do an impressive job of ‘marking’ the different areas, such as surface colours and wall protrusions.
The area dedicated to the preparing (and eating) of meals is adorned with the same exposed brick surfaces from the garage, while the lounging area is decked out in a crisp white, which dazzles stunningly thanks to the incoming natural lighting.
We need to take a look at the gorgeous ceilings of the dining/kitchen space. How wonderful do those rustic wooden beams go with the exposed brick? And that height – this is most definitely one thing we did not foresee when looking at the facade from the outside.
Doesn’t this kitchen just look fantastic? It’s a mix and match of different materials and tones, and they all work together splendidly.
The stainless steel appliances inject a modern touch into the culinary space, while the white countertops provide ample areas for meal prepping and dish displaying.
Thanks to the open-riser staircase, the visual spaciousness of the interiors increases dramatically. Who would have thought that the slim and tucked-away apartment we saw in the beginning could hide such surprising elements?
We know you’d love to see more stunning examples of stairways. So, take a look at these: 16 Staircases That Are Above Stunning.
Up the staircase to reveal… the home office. And it’s not only the beautiful materials we’ve seen in the downstairs rooms that adorn this area, but a skylight as well, breaking beautifully through the rustic ceiling.
Clean white surfaces serve as the desk and storage areas, making for a very professional and neat-looking environment – what else would one expect from a home office?