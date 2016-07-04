The Stunning Geometric Home

Today we are going to explore a unique and significant home, which makes use of clean lines and unusual shapes to create something incredible.

Designed by Polish architects, Architekt.Lemanski, this is a home that is neat, sophisticated, smart and savvy. We are going to see just how important geometry is and how much of a role it plays when it comes to cutting-edge architecture.

As Marcus du Sautoy said, The power of mathematics is often to change one thing into another, to change geometry into language.

Let's have a look at the incredible language that has been spoken in the form of this beautiful home.