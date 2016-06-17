Exploring an estate home in Guateng (you'll love the bedroom)

When it comes to South African architecture, we have seen many prestigious projects located in Gauteng Province, and it seems that this is the place to be when it comes to good design and architectural innovation. Today we will look at another magnificent offering from this part of our beautiful country, and one which takes full advantage of its location in the area.

The house we are to inspect today is located on the Blair Atholl Golf Estate in Centurion. This is definitely a unique location, as the estate is a rare blend of old world country and contemporary architecture with all of the modern amenities. You might think you have the entire estate to yourself, by the looks of it! The house had also been designed in a manner to take full advantage of its serene surroundings. Let's take a closer look at how this is achieved…