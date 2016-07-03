Your Guide to the Perfect Wooden House

The wooden house that we are about to explore today is perfect for winter, consuming little energy while still keeping it warm. Yet in the summer, it is just as efficient as it stays cool!

Have you ever heard of passive houses? They are residential structures that are very popular in Germany and the northern regions of Europe. Their architecture is bioclimatic, designed to focus on energy efficiency. Within them, the power consumption is very low and very pleasant temperatures are maintained in the home throughout the year—without any conventional heating or use of other active energy!

Environmentally friendly materials are used for the construction of this home, which are environmentally friendly and bring innovation and creativity to architecture.

Under the watchful eye of House Habitat, a Spanish company, a passive home was built and we have the opportunity to explore it below! We will see just how environmentally friendly a wooden house can be. Hopefully this will inspire you to build a home like in South Africa. It's all about smart solutions!