Your Guide to the Perfect Wooden House

The wooden house that we are about to explore today is perfect for winter, consuming little energy while still keeping it warm. Yet in the summer, it is just as efficient as it stays cool!
Have you ever heard of passive houses? They are residential structures that are very popular in Germany and the northern regions of Europe. Their architecture is bioclimatic, designed to focus on energy efficiency. Within them, the power consumption is very low and very pleasant temperatures are maintained in the home throughout the year—without any conventional heating or use of other active energy!
Environmentally friendly materials are used for the construction of this home, which are environmentally friendly and bring innovation and creativity to architecture.
Under the watchful eye of House Habitat, a Spanish company, a passive home was built and we have the opportunity to explore it below! We will see just how environmentally friendly a wooden house can be. Hopefully this will inspire you to build a home like in South Africa. It's all about smart solutions!
Although at first glance, it may seem like a simple house and a little bit unconventional, this house is 120 square metres in size.
It was designed by taking into account the climatic conditions, the available resources and the best ways to reduce the environmental impact of construction.
It looks small from the outside, but on the inside there are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a studio. This is a fully-functional home!
Once inside the home, we find a cosy interior with light wooden walls and beams that make us feel like we are in a more rustic home.
Did you know that in Europe, it's intended that by 2020 all new buildings and houses will have almost no power consumption, just like this house. Can we achieve the same thing locally?
This has been the motivating factor for the workers and the experts behind this home, where they have ensured that the home features thermal insulation, the necessary structural strength and sound insulation.
In the living room, we can see just how warm this environment is. The wood featured throughout this space—the floors, sloping ceilings and furniture—absorbs the heat while the fireplace also contributes to the warmth of this space.
In winter, heat consumption is very low while in summer, the quality of life for the residents is guaranteed! The power and energy that it takes to cool this space is virtually zero.
What's more is that the home is prefabricated, which means that after four to six months the residents can move in!
Everything in this house invites you to relax! This includes the room where the furniture is functional and simple, but sufficient.
The headboard and furniture brings a sophisticated yet minimalist tone to the decor of the room. The quilt introduces colour and personality thanks to the pattern and texture.
This is a place full of sweet dreams!
If we head outside, we can see that the home flows out onto a lovely, big garden with a large swimming pool, ready for the family to dive into!
Who would believe, after seeing the small facade of the home from the front, what it hides in the back? It's simply amazing. This is what expert architecture is all about.
