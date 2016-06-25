​From Dull And Drab To Sleek And Stunning

It is just too easy to fall behind style-wise, especially considering that trends change every few minutes. Fortunately, nobody is expected to stay up to date with the latest styles as soon as they drop, and yet it is also a no-no when your living space looks like it has been dragged screaming into the 21st century from a few decades ago.
Call it a facelift, call it a renovation, or call it TLC, but our homes deserve the occasional upkeep in order to keep them looking stylish. And today’s ‘before and after’ piece is the perfect demonstration of a dreary-looking space that may have been hot sometime last century, yet needed a chic reality check…
Here on homify, we are all for cabinets that help out with storage and display purposes. But we also love furniture pieces that showcase contemporary beauty – and this isn’t it.
The colours are dull, the textures and patterns are all wrong, and in addition to looking tired, this living room also seems to have ended up becoming a space for clutter.
Know what else was wrong with this living room? Its lack of natural light, with a thin, sad stream of incoming light not doing the room any favours at all. In fact, it made it seem smaller and even more cramped.
Throw in a couch that may have been a trendsetter 30+ years ago and worn-out window treatment, and we have a serious cause for calling in some professional help.
A kitchen with stunning surfaces and stylish elements can most certainly inspire mouth-watering dishes – but this one won’t. The mixing-and-(un)matching look that is going on here is not working at all, and it would seem that the lack of lighting and clutter factors have taken up residence in here as well.
Surprise! Yes, we were just as stunned, but this is the same apartment that was crying out for help.
What a difference this transformation makes. The dull laminated floorboards from before were removed, and in their place we now find some stunning tile- and concrete surfaces, flaunting a very elegant look of whites and greys.
But don’t overlook those exposed brick walls, adding in a delectable touch of texture that makes for a truly fabulous canvas. But our favourite pieces? The new colours, with bright oranges bouncing cheerfully around the open-plan layout, standing out most superbly from the dark navy tones and off-white hues.
It gets even better: a fireplace looking like it’s been designed in the future adorns the wall, adding in a chic look and crackling ambience that we all know so well.
The hot tones continue to steal the show, with everything from scatter cushions to photo frames popping out oranges and reds. And doesn’t that plush navy couch just exude the most tasteful “ooh la la” vibe?
And the clutter? Gone! Instead of an overloaded cabinet we now have a few floating shelves displaying only a handful of decorative objects, while the new downlighters sparkle their approval most stylish from the ceiling.
Our designers attempted to copy the success that they achieved in the living room – and they succeeded.
Gone are the mismatched cabinets and cluttered spaces, and say hello to sleek black surfaces and open areas. This new kitchen flaunts a fabulous palette of darks and whites, joined most stylishly by a touch of fresh greens and vibrant orange.
It is our opinion that while the old kitchen didn’t inspire any five-star cooking, this new one will most certainly conjure up truly delectable dishes!
