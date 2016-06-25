​From Dull And Drab To Sleek And Stunning

It is just too easy to fall behind style-wise, especially considering that trends change every few minutes. Fortunately, nobody is expected to stay up to date with the latest styles as soon as they drop, and yet it is also a no-no when your living space looks like it has been dragged screaming into the 21st century from a few decades ago.

Call it a facelift, call it a renovation, or call it TLC, but our homes deserve the occasional upkeep in order to keep them looking stylish. And today’s ‘before and after’ piece is the perfect demonstration of a dreary-looking space that may have been hot sometime last century, yet needed a chic reality check…