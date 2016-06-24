Before and After: From Terrifying to Terrific

This home was filled with stylish potential hidden beneath a dreary exterior and it took a team of talented architects to rediscover the magic and create this modern mansion. It might be hard to believe that something beautiful could blossom out of this space but by simply looking below, you'll see that the potential was there all along.

The structure was neglected and sad, but with some inspirational ideas and a stylish attitude, this old villa looks grand and gorgeous again. Would you like to see the transformation that went from ultimately terrifying to truly terrific? Well then, look no further.