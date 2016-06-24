Before and After: From Terrifying to Terrific

This home was filled with stylish potential hidden beneath a dreary exterior and it took a team of talented architects to rediscover the magic and create this modern mansion. It might be hard to believe that something beautiful could blossom out of this space but by simply looking below, you'll see that the potential was there all along.
The structure was neglected and sad, but with some inspirational ideas and a stylish attitude, this old villa looks grand and gorgeous again. Would you like to see the transformation that went from ultimately terrifying to truly terrific? Well then, look no further.
From this before image, the home looks sloppy and something out of a potential horror movie, everything about its appearance is scary, from the discoloured walls, to the unkempt garden. But with some necessary upgrades, this dishevelled home will look like a fabulous villa.
The renovation has made an incredible difference to this villa. It’s modern, chic and attractive in every way and you won’t believe it is actually the same house. The garden is now a great space to relax and unwind at the poolside, while an outdoor storage area will ensure that the exterior stays neat and tidy.
The phenomenal revamp has seen the garden go from gross to gorgeous, with a beautiful lawn and comfortable spaces that you can now enjoy, even if it means just sitting outside on a blanket and having an at home picnic with family and friends.
One of the best things about having a large garden and lawn is the terrace that comes with it. This spacious area even has a fantastic outdoor dining facility, great for those days when your home has been overtaken by family and friends and you would rather have the kids outside. How about throwing a theme party while you at it?
Our visit to the interior of this home, shows a style that is modern with a combination of trendy elements from classic to contemporary. The all-white walls are complimented by the natural sunlight entering the home throughout the day. The living room is comfortable and spacious, while being charming too.
The kitchen is modern and elegant, minimal elements, straight lines and overall sophistication makes this contemporary kitchen and inspirational one. The wooden furniture, trendy appliances and good amount of natural sunlight definitely makes this space comfortable too.
In between your relaxing at the poolside, perhaps consider creating a signature cocktail at your private bar? This little cocktail bar is a fantastic addition to this modern home and is surely a feature that wows and impresses all guests that come over. It might be small and simple, but the clever design makes it a versatile space.
The bedroom of any home is a private space to escape from work and hardship, and this room is the perfect place to do so. Every aspect of this space has been thought about, even some fun wicker basket storage for your smaller items, how ingenious!