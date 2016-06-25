5 Avoidable Interior Design Mistakes

When creating your own home, you may have to consider a few important aspects which impact on your interior design. This may is anything from the budget, to the colours and style you like and even the type of ambiance you would like to emphasise in your home.
However, more often than not, there are a few common mistakes that are almost normal when deciding on how best to make your home interior your own. The team at homify with the help of some trusted and talented interior designers have compiled this Ideabook, making your home decorating experience a pleasure!
The hallway to your home should exude a welcoming atmosphere that is warm, cosy and inviting. If your space is not large and grand, then don’t stress… with a few stylish additions you hallway can be cheerful and charming too.
Firstly, fix the walkway that leads up to your home, repair the lose stones on your front porch and while you at it, splash on a new coat of paint. Then consider planting some colourful new flora that will instantly lighten the mood, now clean up and fix up your hallway.
It might be time to have a look at your interior walls. Maybe they are in desperate need of a clean-up or fresh lick of paint. Clean your walls with a damp cloth and some cleaning detergent to remove dust particles that have caked onto your walls. Now might be a good time to consider repainting your interior in a vibrant and attractive shade or if you aren’t that daring, stick to the simple neutrals and you cannot go wrong.
This bedroom is simple and elegant in every way, but it could be missing something depending on how outgoing you and your personality are, simple is great if you want to relax and unwind daily. Try something new and drastic that will make your home look completely contemporary. But if you need some romance inspiration, then, How to make your bedroom more romantic might have the answer.
Be aware of clutter when decorating your interior. The last thing you want is the decorative items and accessories to take over and stifle the style and design that you had in mind. If you are considering including a contemporary art piece or picture to your wall, then choose a prominent spot. Choose rugs in a similar colour scheme to that of the painting and your room will look chic.
We have come to the end of this Ideabook, but our final piece of advice to bear in mind when decorating your home is to maintain elegance through the layout and planning of stylish furniture. Too much furniture in one space will look overwhelming and uncomfortable. The amount of natural sunlight that enters your home will also go a long way in creating a comfortable space.