6 Smart Kitchen Storage Solutions

Have you ever looked at your kitchen drawers in horror? You have almost two or three of every spatula or ladle, but some you haven’t used in ages, because you bought something a bit more modern. One of the easiest ways to increase storage in your kitchen is to get rid of doubles, utensils are the biggest culprits of clutter.

Place all your utensils on the counter and look for a double that you don’t use anymore and if it’s still in a good condition ask family or friends if they would like it.