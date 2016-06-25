6 Smart Kitchen Storage Solutions

The kitchen is a part of the home that is probably used the most in a home. It’s a place to cook, chat, sometimes even work and eat, but that doesn’t mean that the kitchen can’t be perfectly organised. The best way to maximise space to any part of the home, is by introducing a usable and efficient means of storing your essentials. Tackling your kitchen drawers and other means of storage may be your best bet to a larger looking kitchen, now let's check out that expert information!
If your kitchen utensils are warped and burnt but you still use them or they are just taking up space in your drawer, then replace them with something usable and throw the old one away. We all know that one kitchen drawer filled with broken tin openers, knives and even spatulas… but it’s time to toss out the clutter.
Have you ever looked at your kitchen drawers in horror? You have almost two or three of every spatula or ladle, but some you haven’t used in ages, because you bought something a bit more modern. One of the easiest ways to increase storage in your kitchen is to get rid of doubles, utensils are the biggest culprits of clutter.
Place all your utensils on the counter and look for a double that you don’t use anymore and if it’s still in a good condition ask family or friends if they would like it.
Now, have a look at your kitchen cupboards and call in a kitchen planner to check for storage space potential. It may be as easy as including a spice rack into your cupboard or even creating some more shelves in your large cupboard for easier access to your groceries.
Now how about the pantry? Is it a place of order where your groceries are perfectly arranged periodically according to expiry date or is it a mess of half eaten bags of chips that you bought and didn’t like? Consider the state of your pantry and have a look at how to improve the storage area already provided.
How about those appliances you seem to have gathered over the years, from wedding gifts to anniversary presents that are now outdated or broken. You may now have a fancy food processor that does all your dicing, is it therefore necessary to have a blender too? Free up some cupboard space by throwing away that broken toaster, while you at it. A good way of knowing what appliances you have without searching for them in the cupboards, is by keeping an inventory list of when you received it and whether it still works.
So your kitchen is finally in ship shape, however consistent and uncluttered storage takes a lot of patience and time. This is something that through concerted effort will definitely see results. A more spacious kitchen is possible, but it is definitely a commitment that you need to manage regularly.