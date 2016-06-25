Your browser is out-of-date.

6 Smart Kitchen Storage Solutions

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Küchenfronten - weiß, ALNO AG ALNO AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
The kitchen is a part of the home that is probably used the most in a home. It’s a place to cook, chat, sometimes even work and eat, but that doesn’t mean that the kitchen can’t be perfectly organised. The best way to maximise space to any part of the home, is by introducing a usable and efficient means of storing your essentials. Tackling your kitchen drawers and other means of storage may be your best bet to a larger looking kitchen, now let's check out that expert information!

1. Throw out broken items

kleine Küche, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Modern kitchen
raumdeuter GbR

raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR

If your kitchen utensils are warped and burnt but you still use them or they are just taking up space in your drawer, then replace them with something usable and throw the old one away. We all know that one kitchen drawer filled with broken tin openers, knives and even spatulas… but it’s time to toss out the clutter.

2. Keep one of each

Küchenfronten - weiß, ALNO AG ALNO AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
ALNO AG

ALNO AG
ALNO AG
ALNO AG

Have you ever looked at your kitchen drawers in horror? You have almost two or three of every spatula or ladle, but some you haven’t used in ages, because you bought something a bit more modern. One of the easiest ways to increase storage in your kitchen is to get rid of doubles, utensils are the biggest culprits of clutter.

Place all your utensils on the counter and look for a double that you don’t use anymore and if it’s still in a good condition ask family or friends if they would like it.

3. Create more space

Bespoke oak larder homify Kitchen
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

Now, have a look at your kitchen cupboards and call in a kitchen planner to check for storage space potential. It may be as easy as including a spice rack into your cupboard or even creating some more shelves in your large cupboard for easier access to your groceries.

4. Pantry organisation

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Kitchen
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

Now how about the pantry? Is it a place of order where your groceries are perfectly arranged periodically according to expiry date or is it a mess of half eaten bags of chips that you bought and didn’t like? Consider the state of your pantry and have a look at how to improve the storage area already provided.

5. Evaluate your inventory

prodotti, KitchenAid KitchenAid KitchenElectronics
KitchenAid

prodotti

KitchenAid
KitchenAid
KitchenAid

How about those appliances you seem to have gathered over the years, from wedding gifts to anniversary presents that are now outdated or broken. You may now have a fancy food processor that does all your dicing, is it therefore necessary to have a blender too? Free up some cupboard space by throwing away that broken toaster, while you at it. A good way of knowing what appliances you have without searching for them in the cupboards, is by keeping an inventory list of when you received it and whether it still works.

6. Consistency is key

A House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Kitchen
08023 Architects

08023 Architects
08023 Architects
08023 Architects

So your kitchen is finally in ship shape, however consistent and uncluttered storage takes a lot of patience and time. This is something that through concerted effort will definitely see results. A more spacious kitchen is possible, but it is definitely a commitment that you need to manage regularly. Need ideas on: Kitchen accessory must haves, then check this Ideabook.

Ideas to save space in the bathroom
How do you keep your kitchen storage uncluttered?

