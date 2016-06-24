5 Modern, Stylish and Fresh Apartments

Walking into a new home that has recently been refurbished has a sense of enthusiasm, pride and overall excitement about it. The choices for interior design and décor are plenty, with something for each personal style, from smart and elegant to chic and romantic, or how about classic and vintage. In this Ideabook we have a look at five fantastic and inspirational modern apartments, perfect for the modern family and completely sensational in every way!
According to interior designers, using this décor as a partition will create a flowy and easy interior environment, really opening the space and allowing for elegant furniture and light and breezy fabrics to come alive. This is a great option for a home at the beach, especially if you love to wake up to a gentle breeze blowing through you bedroom. It's light and bright in every way.
If you have little ones, you may consider child proofing the apartment in a fun way, while also adding a safe place to play under your supervision. How is this fantastic climbing wall idea for your living room? This way they keep busy and you won’t have to be the one to climb walls, it is also a fantastic way to introduce hand eye coordination and fine motor skills to your child at an early age. If you need some funky kid’s bedroom ideas, then here are: 6 tips your kid would love in their bedroom.
If you have a space in your apartment that does not get much natural sunlight, but you would like to create an illusion that it does, then consider using indirect lighting and elements of lighter wood to make your less sun struck rooms look warm and cosy too. This image perfectly shows a tranquil space of light and comfort, while also being a fun and informal way to dine.
This variety of heights can be odd, but it’s not that difficult to create symmetry with some fantastic lighting as well as industrial style exposed metal. The interior is now comfortable and cosy in every way, while also looking quite stylish, the use of pallets has added to the trendy appeal. The minimalist furniture and subtle use of colour adds to the contemporary edge of this modern interior, while the ample seating and natural sunlight makes this apartment even more charming.
Making your home a reflection of your personality is one of the most important finishing touches. If that means adding a unique design element that you adore then go for it. Have a look through your grandmothers items for an heirloom that you think can make a statement in your home, or have some old black and white photos framed for that ever so vintage edge. This industrial style kitchen and living space ticks all the boxes of personal charm!