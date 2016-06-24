​The Modern House With Magnificent Style

Sometimes it’s the exterior appearance of a house that grabs attention and refuses to let go; and other times, it’s the interior spaces that knock it out of the park.
Our highlight today on homify 360° most definitely falls in the latter category, but don’t think that this residence, fit for the modern family living a contemporary lifestyle, has a dull and bland facade. On the contrary – it flaunts a most stylish look, yet the style factor is upped considerably once we cross that threshold into the interiors.
But enough babbling – time to see what this beauty has to offer!
The house keeps things very interesting by moving away from the general layout of suburban houses – just see how the garage is located on a heightened section, linked to the house and main entrance via a separate volume and stone steps.
Light, dusty timber panels adorn select surfaces of the facade, intermingling quite beautifully with the white concrete.
The first room that we want to showcase is the kitchen, and with good reason. Just take a look at that fascinating kitchen island that is lit up at both the top onyx slab, as well as the flooring space – like it’s about to be beamed up.
But the lighting is only part of the fabulous touches to the kitchen. The stunning pale floorboards, the red-hot stools at the counter, top-quality appliances flaunting surfaces of stainless steel… what is not to love about this culinary space?
This living room most certainly knows the importance of stylish living and lounging, which is why it offers up such plush seating, snug materials, and warm colours. And there is even a modern two-sided fireplace, ensuring that the interiors are kept comfortably cosy during winter.
With a marvellous view of the surrounding countryside such as seen here, one would use any excuse just to have a sit-down at this dining table – from eating toast to doing taxes.
Large panes of glass ensure that an abundance of fresh, natural lighting can stream indoors, making this dining room a wonderful spot to enjoy breakfast while greeting the rise of each new day.
We just love the combination of pale- and dark wood, ensuring a charming colour contrast that gets even more interesting once those dark leather chairs come into play.
How stunning is this staircase? Caramel-coloured steps, in the same tone as the floorboards, mixed with ultra modern glass balustrades, ensure a stylish way to ascend to the next floor. Yet it is the small, additional touches that make all the difference: the wall lights, the silver vase, and the dark wood adorning the door and frame.
Similar to the rest of the interiors, the home office/study is decked out in the same neutral colour palette, and also showcases expertly crafted furniture in geometric shapes. And here we also see the stunning difference that windows/glass doors can make, coating the entire room in a charming and welcoming glow of natural light.
Notice the striking touches that the small yet effective additions of plants bring into the space.
With the neutral palette dominating the interior spaces, it makes the addition of bright colour even more surprising. Case in point, this bedspread coated in a bright cerulean blue, with scatter cushions peppering the bed with a few warm tones.
Taking its cue from the study, the bedroom also opted to display a few potted beauties, adding a sense of fresh lushness to accompany those sweet dreams.
