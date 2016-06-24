​The Modern House With Magnificent Style

Sometimes it’s the exterior appearance of a house that grabs attention and refuses to let go; and other times, it’s the interior spaces that knock it out of the park.

Our highlight today on homify 360° most definitely falls in the latter category, but don’t think that this residence, fit for the modern family living a contemporary lifestyle, has a dull and bland facade. On the contrary – it flaunts a most stylish look, yet the style factor is upped considerably once we cross that threshold into the interiors.

But enough babbling – time to see what this beauty has to offer!