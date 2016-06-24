​A Tiny House With A Big Attitude

Living fabulously does not necessarily involve a gigantic mansion with a spacious landscape as your backyard. A teeny tiny residence can also offer up a very stunning lifestyle, if factors such as design, storage, style, and clutter are tackled effectively.

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a residence that is on the smaller side of the architectural spectrum, yet packs a fabulous punch on the insides.

The secret to its visual spaciousness? Well, let’s see…