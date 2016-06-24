​A Tiny House With A Big Attitude

Living fabulously does not necessarily involve a gigantic mansion with a spacious landscape as your backyard. A teeny tiny residence can also offer up a very stunning lifestyle, if factors such as design, storage, style, and clutter are tackled effectively.
Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a residence that is on the smaller side of the architectural spectrum, yet packs a fabulous punch on the insides.
The secret to its visual spaciousness? Well, let’s see…
This new house is the result of a renovation, after the previous residence was deemed too cluttered and past its heyday. And one of the new additions to the new house was its facade colour: porcelain white, which symbolises this home’s transformation into a new space of cleanliness and serenity.
Bet you didn’t expect to see this once entering the house, right? Opening up most surprisingly, the house welcomes us to a clean and open room that plays the role of the entrance hall most effectively – here is where elements such as shoes, bicycles, coats, and more are stored before we venture further inside.
Right past the entrance hall is where we locate the bedroom – and what a spacious suite this is, as it is big enough to accommodate a king-size bed, plus leave ample legroom to move comfortably about.
A built-in bookcase serves double duty, performing the part of a storage/displaying area for books and souvenirs, as well as a unique headboard for the bed.
Whizzing through the bedroom, we locate the adjoining bathroom, which doubles as the laundry room. From this angle, we are quite surprised by the size of the room, as bathrooms are usually one of the first rooms to get cut down in size when it comes to living small.
Notice that, similar to the exterior facade, the insides are continually decked out in the same bright white tones? And how the incoming natural lighting reflect against these whites, making the surfaces seem visually bigger?
Behold the beauty of the open-plan layout. Here, on the first floor, is where we locate a bunch of different ‘rooms’ split up into separate zones, yet enjoying the same open space.
Performing the part of a kitchen, dining room, living room, and study, this suite offers more than enough space for all these rooms’ separate functions.
We love the addition of chocolate brown timbers adorning the furniture and beams, adding a striking mix into the white colour palette.
Notice the exquisite height of the ceilings, ensuring that the interior spaces feel anything but cramped. This also brings in a slight industrial/urban design touch into the house (along with the timber surfaces, of course), making for a very striking little home that works expertly well with its limited space.
