7 Habits you need to have in the home

To be inviting, a home must be clean and tidy. Whatever the interior design of your home or the type of furniture, if it is messy it will become an unpleasant place to live. What's more is that it's not healthy to live in a dirty or dusty space for your body or your mind.
Unfortunately, we don't have enough time to keep everything in order in our homes. That's why today at homify, we are going to show you how you can accomplish this goal.
Without it becoming an obsession, you can incorporate some daily tasks into your schedule to keep your home clean. You only need 5 to 10 minutes a day! Keep reading to discover our suggestions.
Newspapers, magazines, books, cables or chargers lying loose around your living room creates a disruptive space for those who occupy it. Even though we use these objects daily, having them lying around spoils the aesthetics throughout our interior.
Fortunately, it is very easy to solve this problem. All that you need to do is invest in smart storage solutions, which are out of sight.
You can buy a basket where you store your magazines or a box to keep all of your cables and charges neatly out of sight.
The living room is a place where you spend a lot of time with the family.
Before going to sleep, make sure that your living room is in order. Fold up throws that weren't used and put cushions on the sofa perfectly.
It is these little things that will make a difference. Get into the habit of doing this and you will discover the daily pleasure of waking up in the morning to a clean and organised home.
Cleaning the bathroom and the toilet can be a tedious task.
Yet, if you give your bathroom a more frequent clean, you'll notice that the weekly cleaning becomes much quicker. Make sure you rinse and dry your shower tiles after you use it to prevent lime or mold from forming.
Remember to hang up your wet towels properly and put the dirty clothes in the basket. Also regularly wipe down the taps above your sink.
In principle, the preparation of your bed should be a simple task that can be accomplished quickly. Yet few people make their bed when they get out of it in the morning. This is a bad habit to get into!
You can get away with shaking down your duvet and fluffing the pillows, however. Also make sure to open the windows of your bedroom every single day, even in winter. After a night of sleep, it is very important to ventilate your bedroom so that the air is fresh and invigorating.
Cleaning your cutlery and dishes after a meal is a task that requires very little attention and time. Even if you struggle to do it, at least do the minimum by rinsing the dishes and cutlery before dumping it in the sink. Once the food residue has been removed, the dishes will be easier to clean later on. Food residue can also cause unpleasant smells that attract insects. You want avoid this at all costs.
By placing a laundry basket in each room you won't have dirty clothes lying around on your bed. Your laundry also won't be thrown onto the chair or the bed. A simple move and your life will be that much easier!
As we mentioned a little earlier in this ideabook, most people choose to tackle the cleaning of the house in one day. This is a good idea, but there is another possibility. You can rather divide up the work in stages over several days. For example, you can choose to clean the first floor on one day and then another zone of the house on another day.
