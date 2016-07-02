7 Habits you need to have in the home

To be inviting, a home must be clean and tidy. Whatever the interior design of your home or the type of furniture, if it is messy it will become an unpleasant place to live. What's more is that it's not healthy to live in a dirty or dusty space for your body or your mind.

Unfortunately, we don't have enough time to keep everything in order in our homes. That's why today at homify, we are going to show you how you can accomplish this goal.

Without it becoming an obsession, you can incorporate some daily tasks into your schedule to keep your home clean. You only need 5 to 10 minutes a day! Keep reading to discover our suggestions.