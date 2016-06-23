6 Big Kitchen Mistakes We All Make

Cleaning your home is something you probably learnt as a child, and therefore we may be stuck in old habits that as a result of modern technology have now become outdated. Experts have recommended modern cleaning techniques that may be a much more intense method of cleaning, to avoid and eliminate cross contamination of food surfaces. The team at homify have compiled this list of normal kitchen mistakes that can easily be remedied with some of these helpful tips and tricks. So go on and have a cleaner and healthier home!
Cutting boards in the kitchen are one of the main sources of cross contamination and may even result in food poisoning. Purchase some colour coded cutting boards and use them for a specific food type, such as fruit and vegetables, raw poultry, dairy, cooked food and fish. Wash and thoroughly clean the cutting boards with soapy water after each use in order to eliminate harmful bacteria.
We all are guilty of piling all the glassware into the dishwasher at the end of the day, but did we even consider whether the dishwasher is having an adverse effect on the glasses? Although it may take time, signs of damage such as fine scratches, etching, hazing and even clouding can make your new glasses look dull. The hazing may possibly be removed with vinegar, however the etching is permanent. Consider handwashing your glasses to greatly extend the lifetime.
Now the spoons are another issue in the dishwasher. There will possibly be a basket in your dishwasher for all the cutlery, but try not to load your basket in a chaotic manner and place them instead according to the type and size. Do not stack spoons on top of one another when in the dishwasher as they will not wash effectively, and may probably need to be rewashed once they are removed.
Many of us take for granted the type of knives we have and therefore we might mistreat them by just loading them into the dishwasher after they have been used. However, although the dishwasher may do the job of cleaning the knife, consider the fact that wooden handles would be damaged as a result of dishwasher detergents. The knives may also cause damage to the dishwasher, the sharp edges might cut plastic and scratch the glasses during the cycle. It may therefore be a good idea to wash knives by hand too.
Stainless steel is often seen in modern homes and is used in the manufacturing of everything from refrigerators to microwaves and even sinks. However, this material has some rather specific cleaning requirements that you may not be aware of, such as it requires a special cleaning solution, much like wood. It is important to apply the solution in the direction of the grain, ensuring that your appliances retains that perfect finish. Speaking of which, here are some Unnecessary Household Appliances that will just cost you money.
Using cast iron pans have gained popularity with the number of cooking shows on television. While they are a fantastic and usable addition to your kitchen, there is a specific way to keep them clean. Never put cast iron pots and pans in the dishwasher, only wash them by hand, in warm soapy water. Use baking soda to remove any burnt on food and always dry the pans properly as exposure to air could cause them to rust.