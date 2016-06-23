6 Big Kitchen Mistakes We All Make

Many of us take for granted the type of knives we have and therefore we might mistreat them by just loading them into the dishwasher after they have been used. However, although the dishwasher may do the job of cleaning the knife, consider the fact that wooden handles would be damaged as a result of dishwasher detergents. The knives may also cause damage to the dishwasher, the sharp edges might cut plastic and scratch the glasses during the cycle. It may therefore be a good idea to wash knives by hand too.