11 Small Apartment Maximising Ideas

In this edition of homify, we aim to create a more spacious apartment, regardless of how tiny and compact the actual size may be, your small apartment has the potential to be stylish and comfortable. These ideas will show you simple tips and tricks to create the illusion of more space through perfect placement of mirrors, choosing elegant shades and making use of some smart storage solutions. Create a bigger looking apartment by taking heed of these 11 simple handy hints that are budget wise too!
Ample natural sunlight can make your home look more spacious, the exterior will seem like an extension of the interior, while looking fabulous too. So go on and open those beautiful curtains and let your apartment be bathed in sunlight.
The use of mirrors go a long way in creating a home that seems larger, but setting up your mirror in front of a window or so that it reflects the light will make even more of an impact. And if you happen to like all things vintage, then an antique mirror will make a fantastic addition to your home.
Creating a larger interior may be as easy as ensuring that your furniture fits the room that it is in. Get rid of old and oversized furniture and replace them with minimalist yet neat items that create a comfortable space. Interior designers recommend considering a lighter or neutral colour, as this also works to make a room seem larger.
If you have opted for light colours in your home, then consider creating a contrasting effect with some statement furniture, or a bright and vibrant feature wall. This will definitely make your home more interesting too.
Seeing that mirrors work so well, it may even be a good idea to use mirrored doors, allowing your apartment to seem larger from every angle. Or use of this idea in your bedroom and make storage stylish again.
Extra storage is always required in a modern home, especially one of smaller size. Creating an under-stair storage facility will make excellent use of a space that is practical and within reach, while adding an area to safely store your coats and boots. Here are 12 Clever Ideas For Storage to consider too.
Instead of cutting off rooms with the addition of walls, using dividers can allow for a seamless flow between rooms as you require, while still allowing for privacy. This modular walls is a fantastic option to consider as it houses some shelving too, keeping your apartment neat while looking stylish.
Organising your entrance hallway or corridor will ensure that your apartment looks neat and tidy and therefore larger too. Keep your space uncluttered and feel the difference, instantly!
Investing in some fitting cabinets and cupboards can make your home look less cluttered and more appealing in many ways. Consider a minimalist option for that ultra sleek and sophisticated home interior.
The best solution to a small space is tackling the walls with a lighter or neutral coat of paint. This will create an instantly more inviting and cosy home, that will look sensational too.
You may not realise it, but your messy office corner in the living room is adding clutter to your home, making it look a lot smaller than it actually is. Consider creating a designated office corner, complete with desk, chair, plug point and storage… keep your clutter neat and out of sight.