11 Small Apartment Maximising Ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Marylebone, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern style bedroom
In this edition of homify, we aim to create a more spacious apartment, regardless of how tiny and compact the actual size may be, your small apartment has the potential to be stylish and comfortable. These ideas will show you simple tips and tricks to create the illusion of more space through perfect placement of mirrors, choosing elegant shades and making use of some smart storage solutions. Create a bigger looking apartment by taking heed of these 11 simple handy hints that are budget wise too!

1. Natural Light

FORESQUE RESIDENCES homify Living room
homify

FORESQUE RESIDENCES

homify
homify
homify

Ample natural sunlight can make your home look more spacious, the exterior will seem like an extension of the interior, while looking fabulous too. So go on and open those beautiful curtains and let your apartment be bathed in sunlight.

2. Mirrors

Antique Gold mirror Alguacil & Perkoff Ltd. Modern style bedroom
Alguacil &amp; Perkoff Ltd.

Antique Gold mirror

Alguacil & Perkoff Ltd.
Alguacil &amp; Perkoff Ltd.
Alguacil & Perkoff Ltd.

The use of mirrors go a long way in creating a home that seems larger, but setting up your mirror in front of a window or so that it reflects the light will make even more of an impact. And if you happen to like all things vintage, then an antique mirror will make a fantastic addition to your home.

3. Fitting Furniture

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Creating a larger interior may be as easy as ensuring that your furniture fits the room that it is in. Get rid of old and oversized furniture and replace them with minimalist yet neat items that create a comfortable space. Interior designers recommend considering a lighter or neutral colour, as this also works to make a room seem larger.

4. Contrasting Effect

THE LIVIA homify Modern living room
homify

THE LIVIA

homify
homify
homify

If you have opted for light colours in your home, then consider creating a contrasting effect with some statement furniture, or a bright and vibrant feature wall. This will definitely make your home more interesting too.

5. Mirrored Doors

Marylebone, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern style bedroom
LEIVARS

Marylebone

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Seeing that mirrors work so well, it may even be a good idea to use mirrored doors, allowing your apartment to seem larger from every angle. Or use of this idea in your bedroom and make storage stylish again.

6. Storage

Apartamento de 40m2 en el Raval de Barcelona, Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

Extra storage is always required in a modern home, especially one of smaller size. Creating an under-stair storage facility will make excellent use of a space that is practical and within reach, while adding an area to safely store your coats and boots. Here are 12 Clever Ideas For Storage to consider too.

7. Creative Room Dividers

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern dining room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Instead of cutting off rooms with the addition of walls, using dividers can allow for a seamless flow between rooms as you require, while still allowing for privacy. This modular walls is a fantastic option to consider as it houses some shelving too, keeping your apartment neat while looking stylish.

8. Organisation

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Organising your entrance hallway or corridor will ensure that your apartment looks neat and tidy and therefore larger too. Keep your space uncluttered and feel the difference, instantly!

9. Some Good Cabinets

Downtown White on White Apartment, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Kitchen White
Andrew Mikhael Architect

Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect

Investing in some fitting cabinets and cupboards can make your home look less cluttered and more appealing in many ways. Consider a minimalist option for that ultra sleek and sophisticated home interior.

10. A lighter hue

Downtown White on White Apartment, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Living room
Andrew Mikhael Architect

Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect

The best solution to a small space is tackling the walls with a lighter or neutral coat of paint. This will create an instantly more inviting and cosy home, that will look sensational too.

11. Study Nook

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

You may not realise it, but your messy office corner in the living room is adding clutter to your home, making it look a lot smaller than it actually is. Consider creating a designated office corner, complete with desk, chair, plug point and storage… keep your clutter neat and out of sight.

Before and After: New Life for a Homely Villa
How have you made your small apartment seem larger?

