11 Small Apartment Maximising Ideas

In this edition of homify, we aim to create a more spacious apartment, regardless of how tiny and compact the actual size may be, your small apartment has the potential to be stylish and comfortable. These ideas will show you simple tips and tricks to create the illusion of more space through perfect placement of mirrors, choosing elegant shades and making use of some smart storage solutions. Create a bigger looking apartment by taking heed of these 11 simple handy hints that are budget wise too!