The House of Mirrors

Today on homify 360°, we touch down in the Italian city of Bolzano, set in a valley amid hilly vineyards. And it is precisely these scenic landscapes that form part of the beauty of today’s architectural highlight.

Lush forests, mountainous backdrops, and crystal-blue sky are magical on their own – but what if you could double up on these picturesque settings by having your house mirror the scenic beauty?

All it took was a genius of an architect, a fresh dose of inspiration – and a lot of mirrors!