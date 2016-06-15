Before and After: A New Reality

This home has undergone a drastic change, the before images are devastating and show nothing but ruin and mess. The state of this home was shocking and dishevelled… in need of an upgrade, makeover and complete reconstruction.
The kitchen and living room area went through a complete revamp and is unrecognisable in the images after the upgrade was completed. Let’s take a look at this complete home overhaul, and be amazed at what some inspiration and a good architect can do with a blank slate.
The image shows the kitchen before the construction team ripped it apart, making old look like new. It was sad and miserable with a drastic upgrade required urgently. The decision to make the necessary changes was difficult, but the end result was amazing.
In this image we see the fantastic end result of this kitchen makeover. It looks like a completely different building now! With modern and creative design and luxurious comforts, it’s a kitchen that anyone would enjoy. The colour palette used is simple and elegant, making this designer kitchen grand and usable in every way.
The image here shows the scaffolding that was required in order to complete this much needed interior reconstruction. The once neglected space has now seen new light and looks attractive and illuminated.
After the upgrade of this home, the staircase and hallway is now modern and well-lit, as well as being finished in some perfect light brown wood. It’s sleek and modern, adding a glamourous shine to the interior that makes it look and feel anew.
This is a clear and elegant representation of how fantastic this home interior looks after the makeover. The living room is now comfortable, with white walls, light brown wooden flooring and some contemporary furniture adding just enough style. The living room is bathed in natural light throughout the day, while the wall is perfectly decorated with a bookshelf, great for storing those beloved objects and books.
The bedroom is another sensational space in this recently revamped modern home. It has perfect storage acting as a closet, while also remaining comfortable and cosy throughout the day under the warmth of the sunlight streaming through the curtains.