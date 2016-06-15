Before and After: A New Reality

This home has undergone a drastic change, the before images are devastating and show nothing but ruin and mess. The state of this home was shocking and dishevelled… in need of an upgrade, makeover and complete reconstruction.

The kitchen and living room area went through a complete revamp and is unrecognisable in the images after the upgrade was completed. Let’s take a look at this complete home overhaul, and be amazed at what some inspiration and a good architect can do with a blank slate.