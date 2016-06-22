The Home of Unique Architecture

Every person has a style that they love and stick to, the same goes for homes, especially if you had some input in the design and what you wanted to see. This quirky home exterior is attractive and modern, but with some added unusual unique characteristics.
The exterior is made up of a strange arrangement of geometric designs, while the interior is elegant, simple and almost minimalist. It’s a combination that definitely works, so let’s take a closer look and enjoy this unique modern living space.
The use of colour and design elements makes this home exterior unusual, yet attractive. The orange wall is a surprising addition with a small front garden, lawn and even a small water feature creating an inviting space. While on the opposite of the home the undercover garage area provides shelter for vehicles. The front entrance to the house is delicately adorned with marble for an elegant effect, creating a stylish exterior of this modern home from every angle.
The geometric design features of this beautiful home makes for a sensational exterior. The architects ensured that maximum exposure to sunlight would warm up the interior of the home through the large window, while also creating a charming design. It definitely is eye-catching and makes for a pleasant and creative feature to the exterior of this home.
Next up, we take a tour of the interior. The all-white design seems to create an illusion of a much larger space, especially since it was used in every aspect of this living room, from the flooring to the sofas, walls and even curtains. It’s clean and neat from every angle. The room looks almost bathed in white, from the gorgeous and simple modern furniture to the stream of sunlight entering the living room through the blinds. If you liked this designer interior, then these 7 Glamorous All White Interiors will wow you too!
The dining room of this home maintains the same all-white design, however the wooden dining room table adds a splash of colour. The room is warm and comfortable, creating a cosy interior ambiance. The large window allows for enough sunlight throughout the day, warming up the interior too. It’s effortlessly chic in every way. The fantastic chandelier will surely add to a romantic setting in the evening.
Although the kitchen is small in stature, that doesn’t mean it is any less attractive, in fact the all-white kitchen is a great addition to this modern home. The kitchen was planned perfectly, with enough drawers and shelves to store all the cooking essentials. It has a minimalist design with all the features necessary for gourmet cooking, from perfect appliances to a gas stove. The never ending countertops ensures ample work space regardless of the size of the kitchen.
We have come to an end of our tour, however, the upstairs area of this home sees a bit more accented colours coming to life, with wooden shelves and fixtures as well as an orange wall. The space houses a bedroom, bathroom and even a small library area. The skylights promise to ensure that the home remains coated in sensational sunlight throughout the day, while also adding a warmth to the interior. This home is cosy from every angle.