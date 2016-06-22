The Home of Unique Architecture

Every person has a style that they love and stick to, the same goes for homes, especially if you had some input in the design and what you wanted to see. This quirky home exterior is attractive and modern, but with some added unusual unique characteristics.

The exterior is made up of a strange arrangement of geometric designs, while the interior is elegant, simple and almost minimalist. It’s a combination that definitely works, so let’s take a closer look and enjoy this unique modern living space.