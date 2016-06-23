​11 Timber Houses Perfect For Winter

When it comes to winter, we need all the heat and comfort we can get: hot fireplace, heated flooring, steaming coffee, thick blankets, etc. To each his own, but we just can’t help but associate a winter landscape (especially one laden with thick blankets of snow) with a wooden house.

There is something remarkably charming and homely about a residence constructed from wood. And when thinking about cosying up to keep warm while the temperatures are plummeting, we feel that a timber home is the perfect spot to do it in.

So, to start our warming-up process, find herewith 11 charming timber houses (crafted by architectural experts, of course) that we feel may just do a remarkable job at keeping us warm this winter.