​11 Timber Houses Perfect For Winter

When it comes to winter, we need all the heat and comfort we can get: hot fireplace, heated flooring, steaming coffee, thick blankets, etc. To each his own, but we just can’t help but associate a winter landscape (especially one laden with thick blankets of snow) with a wooden house.
There is something remarkably charming and homely about a residence constructed from wood. And when thinking about cosying up to keep warm while the temperatures are plummeting, we feel that a timber home is the perfect spot to do it in.
So, to start our warming-up process, find herewith 11 charming timber houses (crafted by architectural experts, of course) that we feel may just do a remarkable job at keeping us warm this winter.
Just check out this charming little beauty, very reminiscent of a wooden dollhouse. Horizontally placed panels conjure up a very pleasing facade, and there is even room for a pleasant terrace out front to sit and enjoy the scenic surroundings.
Now this is perfection – thick, big stumps of logs combined to make up a rustic wooden house, contrasting superbly with the crisp whiteness of the surrounding snowscape.
No doubt the interiors flaunt a striking fireplace and thick, comfy couches where we can dream our winter evenings away.
Taking its cue from the previous log beauty, this timber house also opted for the thick and sturdy look, albeit in a darker format. We love how the pale touches of window frames and logs offset with the chocolate brown hues of the cabin, ensuring a wooden cabin that will definitely cause any passerby to do a double take.
If you feel that thick logs are too rural for you, then consider this wooden beauty: a touch of modern style on top, balancing most beautifully with the picturesque/rustic setting at the bottom.
Adding more pizzazz to the contrasting theme is the glass balustrades combined with huge, thick log railings.
Would this style work for you?
But thankfully, round logs and timber planks are not our only options. Technology and tools help us to achieve any look we want, such as this striking example above. From railings and decks to pillars and repeating cornice brackets, the correct tools can produce any shape imaginable to help that timber house look as rural and rustic (or sleek and modern) as we wish.
We understand if you don’t have time for fancy embellishments or decorative surfaces – the modern- and minimalist styles might be more to your liking, then.
So, why not consider this contemporary creation: an enormous wooden rectangle that serves as the facade, snugly enveloping the terraces and interior rooms that have been carved out inside.
Just imagine enjoying the view from that spacious terrace…
As we’ve said, technology has helped us achieve any architectural look we want, and that includes wooden houses. So, if the country look is more your style, then look no further.
Our example above isn’t shy to showcase its size, boasting gloriously about its double-storey windows, curved tiled roof, and abundance of terraces and balconies that seem to envelope this farmhouse-type style, which is commonly found in the design realm of American country houses.
If a house in the Swiss Alps is what you imagine when thinking about wooden houses, then try this one on for size.
Planted firmly in-between an array of luscious shrubs and trees, this wooden cabin proudly shows off a raised stone foundation that adds height and texture; spacious balconies and charming roof shingles; contemporary glass balustrades; and panelled timber decorating the eaves.
Not one for fancy frills and embellishments? This rectangle-shaped structure could be ideal for you, as its facade is far from overtly decorated, yet also nowhere near dull or boring.
Majestic glass panes ensure a decadent dose of sunshine streaming indoors (perfect for winter), and from this angle we can make out that wood has also been used quite generously for the interior spaces as well.
Luxury has never looked this good. Just take a look at those thick frames that make up the walls and roof, elegantly hugging those gigantic window panes from floor to ceiling – the modern style is doing its very best work over here!
Double-storey windows, spacious terraces, timber panels expertly crafted, and warm interior glows lighting up the entire residence like a hot ember. Impressed? So are we!
We conclude our tour with a look at a wooden house that caters for those who love their al fresco socialising – wouldn’t that surrounding terrace, complete with wooden shutters and pergola structure, just make for the perfect outdoor hot-spot?
And once dusk approaches and the temperatures get too crazy, we all retreat indoors to the warm fireplace and steaming cocoa. Who said winter’s a bore?
Want to see some more timber structures? Then take a look at: The Wooden House of Happiness.