14 Mind blowing staircases you won't believe actually exist

When designing a home, it's not always the staircase that first comes to mind. If you're building more than one level, or split levels, it's of course important from a structural perspective—but there are so many other things to consider in terms of design and style that the humble staircase is often forgotten. In many homes you'll find them pushed into corners or simply sitting stark in the middle of a room, serving only its purpose; to connect two levels.

On the other side of the coin, the staircase can function as the grandest piece in the home. As we are showcasing here, staircases can be creative, cool and stunning—a defining point of any home. There's no need to compromise on functionality, just the opportunity to add flare, imagination and innovation to your home.