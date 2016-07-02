Before and After: From Rundown to Intriguing

Today we are going to introduce you to a very special project.

This ideabook examines the recovery of an old school building in Aldeia da Ponte, in the Sabugal municipality in Portugal. Built by Father Francisco Maria Rodrigues d'Oliveira Grainha in 1891, we will see that this building has strong historical features that make it a characteristic home in this village.

However, despite it's 19th century architecture, this school was in very bad shape.

Recently classified as a building of municipal interest, the building needed to be improved without affecting the original structure. We will witness how this influenced the design process when it came to the renovation, preserving the history while creating a new and improved building.

The challenge was undertaken by David Bilo, Architects based in Coimbra. You will see how they used the past as a resource for the creative process, without forgetting the present. In turn, they have created a space of great significance to the timeless, rural village.

Curious to find out more? Let's explore the before and after below!