A modern home perfect for a South African family

What do we imagine when thinking about the suburbs? Fresh green lawns, white picket fences, friendly neighbours? And what about suburban houses? That’s where the fun part in today’s homify 360° discovery comes in, because although this house is located in a stylishly spacious neighbourhood, it is not what you would expect.

From a slightly rustic facade, the house takes a very modern turn, surprising us with a contemporary look and elegant surfaces that superbly mix with rustic touches. This architect clearly had fun in designing this unique space.

But we don’t want to spoil too much. See for yourself what we mean…