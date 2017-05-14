A modern home perfect for a South African family

What do we imagine when thinking about the suburbs? Fresh green lawns, white picket fences, friendly neighbours? And what about suburban houses? That’s where the fun part in today’s homify 360° discovery comes in, because although this house is located in a stylishly spacious neighbourhood, it is not what you would expect.
From a slightly rustic facade, the house takes a very modern turn, surprising us with a contemporary look and elegant surfaces that superbly mix with rustic touches. This architect clearly had fun in designing this unique space.
But we don’t want to spoil too much. See for yourself what we mean…
This angle of the home shows how cosy and warm it is.
What a welcoming vibe to view the house from the outside – pitched roof, stone chimney, and tranquil neutral colours. And don’t forget that spacious landscape surrounding the house, helping to make the residence’s grey concrete plot stand out most strikingly.
We can’t wait any longer to get a glimpse of the inside spaces. And what a surprise once we enter: the slightly rustic facade is joined by quite an abundance of elegance and style, especially here in the living room. Just see those timber beams supporting the pitched ceiling above the stone-clad TV unit.
The living room flaunts a very classy look of dark and light neutrals, while the decorative side is a bit quiet, opting to rely more on the beauty of open space than an abundance of embellishments.
Sharing its open-plan layout with the living room is the dining space and kitchen, both of which make up a very tranquil and clean-looking area of whites, grey, and beige.
Notice the dazzling spots of downlighters adding a bit of warmth into the dining/culinary zone, effectively helping along the visual spaciousness of the interior setting.
At the staircase, the style seemingly takes on a more rustic look as we ascend towards the first floor. Pale panels of oak combine exquisitely with the crisp whiteness of the walls and railing, which, in turn, offset beautifully with the warm timber ceiling and beams.
We just love the peaceful oasis that is the bedroom. Lightly toned timber and plaster make up a stunning canvas for any additional colours and patterns, yet we think this space is perfect as is.
Notice the elegant contrast achieved by the curvy ceiling lights in relation to the rigidness and linearity of the ceiling beams, floorboards, furniture, etc.
How stunning is this bathroom, a combination of whites and greys enveloped fantastically by a warm timber ceiling and lightly toned wooden floor.
How is this for an exquisite surprise: a wine cellar! Catering for all our oenophiliacs who appreciate some beauty with their full-bodied beverage, this cellar takes on a very striking rustic look, complete with exposed brick and wine-barrel table.
We understand that even though this house offers up such exquisite interior spaces, one often feels the need for some fresh air and al fresco relaxation. Well, that’s sorted out as well, as this charming terrace, complete with dining spot and fireplace, is just what we need for some outdoor r&r.
