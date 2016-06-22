​10 Terraces To Boost Your Home’s Style

Don’t you just love the terrace space? That fascinating little spot that is delightfully in-between inside and outside, providing you with the best of both worlds. In addition to adding more legroom, the terrace also presents opportunity for more functional activities, whether it’s relaxing, entertaining, eating, socialising…

So, today we thought we’d spoil ourselves (and you) a little by taking a luxurious cruise through 10 amazing terraces, designed by the best of the architectural experts, of course. Each one of these is ready and waiting to host that ultimate get-together between you and the friends.

Get ready for some style and elegance…