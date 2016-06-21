​6 Steps To A Better Kitchen Storage System

In addition to “looking pretty”, functionality is also vital for the kitchen. And in order to maximise the kitchen space to its full potential, a little creative planning and strategic maintenance is required from your side – in terms of storage.
Just like any other room in the house, things can accumulate rather quickly in the kitchen – just think about that new coffee machine you bought, or those wine glasses you received as a birthday gift… see what we mean?
But to keep chaos at bay, an efficient storage system needs to be implemented. Fortunately, with homify, your improved kitchen storage structure is as easy as 1, 2, 3… 4, 5, 6!
It’s quite simple: old, worn-out, and broken utensils and cooking supplies don’t belong in your kitchen. The same goes for anything you haven’t used in ages.
That mug with the chip you moved to the back of the cabinet? That broken toaster? Out, right now! You will be surprised at just how much space you can conjure up by tossing stuff you know deep down you are never going to use again.
Make sure to keep inventory of your electronics and kitchen gadgets. For example, if you just bought a brand new food processor, ask yourself if you really need to keep your old blender and other non-electronic items whose tasks have essentially been replaced by your new processor.
Do you really need three cheese knives? There is no point in hanging on to multiple copies of utensils that complete the same task (and we’re not referring to cutlery here; you need those for your fancy dinner parties).
But really, these small utensils (like an egg lift, pasta spoon, and others) are some of the biggest contributors to kitchen clutter.
So, lay out all your utensils and pick just one of each. Feel free to give the rest to friends/family who will actually use them.
On to the food supplies! The majority of us end up accumulating bunches of food items, forgetting about them as they’re shoved to the back of the pantry.
Make a point to regularly clean out your pantry, fridge, and food cabinets. Check for expiration dates, and be honest about whether you are going to finish the rest of that spice packet you purchased two months ago.
It’s always a good idea to donate unopened items that haven’t perished yet to someone who could actually use it.
Once you’ve cleared out some of the unused stuff, it’s time to get creative with your storage systems. For your cupboard, we recommend a spice rack to keep those goodies together and neat.
Various inserts can also be added to drawers to help categorise different utensils and items. Storage areas with more compartments are always more user friendly.
Now that you’ve cleared out some clutter and added lots more space (and orderliness) to your kitchen, it’s time to stick with it. Small things like labelling food items and setting reminders on your phone/calendar to clean routinely can help you keep up that wonderful new culinary space that will look like it’s been designed and maintained by kitchen professionals.
So, keep up the good work, and enjoy your cleaner, more functional kitchen!