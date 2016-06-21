​6 Steps To A Better Kitchen Storage System

In addition to “looking pretty”, functionality is also vital for the kitchen. And in order to maximise the kitchen space to its full potential, a little creative planning and strategic maintenance is required from your side – in terms of storage.

Just like any other room in the house, things can accumulate rather quickly in the kitchen – just think about that new coffee machine you bought, or those wine glasses you received as a birthday gift… see what we mean?

But to keep chaos at bay, an efficient storage system needs to be implemented. Fortunately, with homify, your improved kitchen storage structure is as easy as 1, 2, 3… 4, 5, 6!