​The Home Of Luxury And Serenity

Part of the joy here on homify 360° (apart from getting to view drop-dead gorgeous houses and expertly decorated spaces, of course) is getting a glimpse into foreign countries’ construction methods and architectural designs. And today’s discovery takes us all the way to Haryana, North India.

It is here where a very able team of architectural professionals designed one extraordinary residence that takes up a dreamy space of no less than 1,524 square metres. Flaunting a lavish look, but exuding a serene vibe, this modern space also has slight touches of rustic designs and snug warm tones included in its interior colour palette.

Fit for the modern family, yet ideal for anybody with a love for contemporary aesthetics, this house sounds like it might become one of our all-time favourites. Let’s delve right into this soothing yet stylish abode!