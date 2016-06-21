​The Home Of Luxury And Serenity

Part of the joy here on homify 360° (apart from getting to view drop-dead gorgeous houses and expertly decorated spaces, of course) is getting a glimpse into foreign countries’ construction methods and architectural designs. And today’s discovery takes us all the way to Haryana, North India.
It is here where a very able team of architectural professionals designed one extraordinary residence that takes up a dreamy space of no less than 1,524 square metres. Flaunting a lavish look, but exuding a serene vibe, this modern space also has slight touches of rustic designs and snug warm tones included in its interior colour palette.
Fit for the modern family, yet ideal for anybody with a love for contemporary aesthetics, this house sounds like it might become one of our all-time favourites. Let’s delve right into this soothing yet stylish abode!
All of the features we’ve mentioned can already be seen in the facade: warm tones of brown and beige, rustic stone surfaces, and a look of peaceful beauty stand out most strikingly.
We love the very modern look that the facade flaunts, with materials like glass balustrades framing the balcony, and metal and timber adorning the front gate.
Serene dots of fresh greens pop up here and there, informing us that this house is not just about architectural construction – Mother Nature also included some of her handiwork.
To bring forth a very homely feel, the living room introduce us to a glamorous combination of warm neutrals. But even though the colour palette is eye-catching, we just can’t get past that very striking focal wall of warm stone.
This dark spot is balanced most superbly by the bold timber that adorns the beams and door, contrasting very effectively with the rest of the more subdued tones.
If you can’t enjoy landscape views while dining, then you opt for the next best thing: superb artwork. And here in the dining room, touches of modern art and warm vibrant colours do a tremendous job of zhooshing up any dining experience.
But what do we think about that unique circular bookcase, putting a very modern twist on the usual definition of book- and keepsakes display?
Further combining the rustic and modern styles is the staircase, flaunting timber planks that look like they’ve come straight from the woods, while crystal-clear cut glass balustrades add an element of elegance.
And we just love that fantastic bookcase underneath the staircase, making very clever use of space that so often goes unused and wasted.
Seeing as stone was so successful on the facade and the living room, they brought it back for the bathroom. Wise choice indeed, as the sink carved out of rough stone makes a star-studded appearance in this space, beautifully contrasting with the surrounding warm and earthy hues.
We almost feel as if we need to whisper upon locating this balcony garden – those perfectly manicured lawns, stone pillars, and expertly maintained space conjure up feelings of a Zen garden, albeit in a more green and lush fashion.
If this tranquil space (with a glass of wine) doesn’t align your chakras, then nothing will.
As it turns out, the balcony garden with its serene vibe was a prelude to the actual meditation room inside the house. A wooden patterned screen, partially open to the rest of the house, announces the home temple, complete with bells and seating cushions.
Does anybody else feel relaxed after touring this house? Its exceptional use of raw materials, warm colours, and perfectly crafted pieces are simply ideal for boosting relaxation levels. Most definitely one of our ultimate faves here on homify!