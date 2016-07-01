7 Small Gardens: Nice to Look At, Easy to Implement!

Without a doubt, the garden brings us so much joy. Juicy green tones, colourful flowers, fruity-tasting berries and a place to relax—there is no place more beautiful than outside!
But not everyone has enough space to create a lush garden with all of the trimmings. But never fear! Today we are going to show you how even with a little bit of green, we can create a natural atmosphere and beautiful garden feeling. Even the smallest corner can be used, even if you have to use it a little more creatively.
The following images will give you inspiration for your future mini-garden!
A garden bed is a great alternative to an extensive landscaped garden and it requires slightly less space. Not only is this easy to implement, but with a garden bed lined with stone beds, it will be very easy to maintain.
For this, various types of stones can be used, with different colours or sizes. By using geometric shapes to strategically place green plants and stones, you can create something very edgy and eye-catching. The whole look and feel is visually enhancing.
We know that the staircase is an eye-catcher with it's minimalist design and high-quality wood. However, it is beautifully highlighted by the lateral greenery.
In this design, by these brilliant professionals, we can see that different types of tall plants have been used to enhance the design. The various green tones create a very fresh environment, which is very decorative.
As we make our way through the house, there are often many unpleasant features to look at. These may be bare and simply functional.
We can use this space by adding more life into the home, in the truest sense of the word. This example shows just how much you can do with a space that is usually lost.
While larger flagstones pave the way, the area has been designed with fine pebbles on each side. Climbing plants have been used to bring a rustic flair to the space. There is also always room to add decorative elements to the space such as coloured glass balls.
Don't have stairs or a passage area to create a garden? No problem!
You can use the wall of a house to create a small garden that makes for an even more visually appealing design. Use a small frame of wood and populate it with a beautiful garden. You can use bark, stones, grass and your favourite plants to create this home.
There are no limits to your ideas!
Bright colours, sweet-smelling flowers in various forms and lush green grass can create a wonderful floral splendor.
Not only does this create a beautiful entrance, but it will make for a real eye-catcher! Even if you don't have much of a creative flair, you can get this right.
With just a few flowers, you can creative natural ambiance.
Tip: Also utilise your walls! Hang up baskets of flowers, for example.
If you have an outdoor area, which has limited space and is squashed between two walls, making it dark, don't despair!
There are plenty of shade-loving plants, which can create a green oasis outside your home. We can see in the image what a nice touch the plants are across the white tiles, creating a beautiful contrast.
A roof terrace is a highlight in itself. In summer you can enjoy the views of the city from the roof and spend evenings relaxing under the stars… you'll never be so close to heaven!
With comfortable and cosy seating, all that a roof terrace is missing for the final touches is a plant or two! Here you can rely on native species of plants, which will thrive in a sunny place. Palm trees are a great example and can give your terrace a tropical flair!