Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The Very Modern Cabin In The Woods

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

If you’re going to break away to the woods for a weekend, you may as well do it in style. And if there’s one thing that we do well here on homify 360°, it’s style completed by the best of the experts

So, with style and relaxation in mind, let’s set off to a lush Argentinean forest, where a little woodland cabin conjures up just the place to offer us a tasteful combination of peace, luxury, and contemporary style.

Coming to life

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern houses
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

We just couldn’t wait to kick off this tour with a look at the cabin during twilight, when the background is just starting to flaunt that dark look, which is when this facade starts sparkling. 

Just see how magical the house looks when combining warm glows of lighting with the rustic stone surfaces. And from this angle we can already see how promising the interior spaces look, lit up most superbly by the charming lights on the inside.

A fusion between rustic and modern

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern houses
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

But don’t think that it’s only night time when this creation looks dreamy. During the day, it looks equally striking and welcoming. 

A striking little terrace of timber panels serves as the link between the interior spaces and the lush surroundings, allowing us to take in the fresh scenery while practising our lounging. 

And it’s abundantly clear that this cabin has no concerns about being dark and gloomy, as we can already see that those generous-sized glass doors inject a strong dose of natural lighting inside.

Perfect for get-togethers

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern Garden
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

How about sprucing up that relaxing weekend with a friendly get-together with the friends? And this courtyard will do just fine. 

Timber panels and concrete surfaces make for the ideal flooring, adding a clean and spacious look that balances perfectly with the fresh surrounding greens. 

Ample space for movement, comfortable and stylish seating, and a superb fireplace/barbeque – what more could we ask for?

A lighter approach on the inside

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

Once we cross the threshold onto the inside spaces, the colour palette takes on a very light approach. Greys and browns make way for whites and creams, lending a very clean and spacious look to the interiors. 

But yet, as we can see here, wood still makes a very elegant appearance (albeit in a warmer tone), delightfully adorning the doorframe and wall-art frames. 

Let’s take a look at how to: Hang your favourite pictures and photos like a gallery.

The dining scene

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern dining room
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

The warmer wood, thankfully, decided to treat us to more charms in other areas of the house. Here, in the dining room, it makes another welcome appearance in the form of the dining table and chairs

We love how wide and open everything seems, thanks to those fantastic sliding doors which, when opened fully, set up a fantastic link with the exterior scenery.

The rustic living room

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern living room
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

Similar to the exterior settings, the living room (which shares its open-plan layout with the dining area) takes on a look that is decidedly more rustic than modern. A sublime focal stone wall features a fabulous fireplace, while comfy couches and chairs are just begging us to have a sit-down with a glass of wine.

The stone walls

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern Garden
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

To end our tour (and glimpse at a tremendous getaway weekend), we conclude with another quick glance at those magnificent stone walls, and how they come alive with illuminating glows of lighting. 

A better countryside house we could not have asked for.

10 Budget Wise Kitchen Upgrades
What do you think of this house? Would you consider it for a weekend getaway? Write a comment below and share with us!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks