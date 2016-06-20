​The Very Modern Cabin In The Woods

If you’re going to break away to the woods for a weekend, you may as well do it in style. And if there’s one thing that we do well here on homify 360°, it’s style completed by the best of the experts.
So, with style and relaxation in mind, let’s set off to a lush Argentinean forest, where a little woodland cabin conjures up just the place to offer us a tasteful combination of peace, luxury, and contemporary style.
We just couldn’t wait to kick off this tour with a look at the cabin during twilight, when the background is just starting to flaunt that dark look, which is when this facade starts sparkling.
Just see how magical the house looks when combining warm glows of lighting with the rustic stone surfaces. And from this angle we can already see how promising the interior spaces look, lit up most superbly by the charming lights on the inside.
But don’t think that it’s only night time when this creation looks dreamy. During the day, it looks equally striking and welcoming.
A striking little terrace of timber panels serves as the link between the interior spaces and the lush surroundings, allowing us to take in the fresh scenery while practising our lounging.
And it’s abundantly clear that this cabin has no concerns about being dark and gloomy, as we can already see that those generous-sized glass doors inject a strong dose of natural lighting inside.
How about sprucing up that relaxing weekend with a friendly get-together with the friends? And this courtyard will do just fine.
Timber panels and concrete surfaces make for the ideal flooring, adding a clean and spacious look that balances perfectly with the fresh surrounding greens.
Ample space for movement, comfortable and stylish seating, and a superb fireplace/barbeque – what more could we ask for?
Once we cross the threshold onto the inside spaces, the colour palette takes on a very light approach. Greys and browns make way for whites and creams, lending a very clean and spacious look to the interiors.
But yet, as we can see here, wood still makes a very elegant appearance (albeit in a warmer tone), delightfully adorning the doorframe and wall-art frames.
The warmer wood, thankfully, decided to treat us to more charms in other areas of the house. Here, in the dining room, it makes another welcome appearance in the form of the dining table and chairs.
We love how wide and open everything seems, thanks to those fantastic sliding doors which, when opened fully, set up a fantastic link with the exterior scenery.
Similar to the exterior settings, the living room (which shares its open-plan layout with the dining area) takes on a look that is decidedly more rustic than modern. A sublime focal stone wall features a fabulous fireplace, while comfy couches and chairs are just begging us to have a sit-down with a glass of wine.
To end our tour (and glimpse at a tremendous getaway weekend), we conclude with another quick glance at those magnificent stone walls, and how they come alive with illuminating glows of lighting.
A better countryside house we could not have asked for.