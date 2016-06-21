6 Essentials for Modern South African Design

The modern South African family has seen a shift, with more and more families opting to have designer homes that are social and great for entertaining, as well as having an eco-friendly aspect. The home is a designer space and a reflection of the personalities of the inhabitants, which often sees eclectic and contemporary elements included in the layout.

However, South Africans love the idea of calling family and friends over for a braai or enjoying the company of loved ones over a good, old fashioned family dinner. Here is a list of essentials that every modern South African family should include in their home.