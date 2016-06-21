6 Essentials for Modern South African Design

The modern South African family has seen a shift, with more and more families opting to have designer homes that are social and great for entertaining, as well as having an eco-friendly aspect. The home is a designer space and a reflection of the personalities of the inhabitants, which often sees eclectic and contemporary elements included in the layout.
However, South Africans love the idea of calling family and friends over for a braai or enjoying the company of loved ones over a good, old fashioned family dinner. Here is a list of essentials that every modern South African family should include in their home.
South Africa is no stranger to gorgeous sunlight and natural ventilation, the best thing to do would be to build a home that allows for ample sunlight throughout the day, or even a terrace area to enjoy the fresh air on those warm summer nights. However, it is important to consider whether your home is prone to wind too before building a terrace that is unsheltered.
A braai area that comes with standing fixtures, fittings and storage is a must have for the modern South African family. No one wants to have to build a braai from an old steel drum anymore. With the ample storage available for your wood and charcoal you will never be without these items… therefore a braai can be planned within moments. Here are 6 Awesome Barbecue Ideas for your home.
Now how about including an outdoor dining space in your garden? This will come in handy for those weekend braai sessions with family and friends. This type of dining is informal, but it means that your house will stay clean and tidy when you do plan to invite a few relatives. If you have space, then it may be worthwhile creating an undercover area for your outdoor dining and make it an extension of your home.
Eco-friendly and being environmentally aware is something that South Africans are taking more notice of recently. This means that homes are very often including power saving options into the design, such as this fantastic solar panel on the roof. It's a designer home feature that is green too, now that is something that architects and residents can both enjoy.
The culinary experience is more than just eating food for South Africans, it's about experiencing different tastes, textures and sometimes even combining a variety of cultural flavours to create something truly home grown and delicious, which is why a gourmet kitchen is a must have!
We've mentioned that South Africans enjoy family time and being social, but if need be that social experience may just have to be more than just an informal braai, it may even call for a dining room with decent cutlery and crockery… especially on those special occasions, such as the holiday season.