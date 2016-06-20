10 Budget Wise Kitchen Upgrades

Upgrading your kitchen doesn’t need to be exorbitant and costly. There may in fact be some simple makeover tips and tricks that will not only make your kitchen look like new again, but they will also not break the bank. In this Ideabook, we provide you with inexpensive, practical and useful kitchen revamp ideas that are chic and stylish. From replacing old light fittings for a trendy alternative, to improving the layout of your cooking space. Now let's get your kitchen into ship shape again.
A great way to make your kitchen look as new is to consider painting the old fixtures or cabinets with a fantastic upgraded colour. However, bear in mind that your cabinets will need some primer to prep them for painting, especially if they have a veneer coating. So while this example is bright and eye-catching in yellow, you may want to go with a neutral tone for subtle sophistication instead.
If your cabinets are still in a usable condition, then how about adding a coat of fresh paint to your walls? This will instantly spruce up the space making it seem lighter and brighter. Consider a neutral shade, possibly white and watch the space transform from sad to sensational.
A great way to add style to your home is by replacing your tired and worn out sink rails for fixtures that are more modern and trendy. Keep track of your utensils, linen, towels and other kitchen essentials, while making your kitchen look good too. Go with contemporary and simple rails that will blend into your kitchen without being overwhelming.
Another great upgrade solution for your kitchen is the lighting, this is especially useful to tenants that do not own their home and therefore cannot make any drastic changes. It’s amazing what a difference ample lighting can make to a home. These fantastic pendant lights are an expert choice by interior designers and creates the perfect ambiance for a comfortable dining experience.
You can even add some creative appeal to your kitchen by visiting a thrift store and keeping your eye out for bargains in vintage tableware, or how about saving some more by going through your grandmothers’ attic for some family heirloom pieces.
Perfectly organised and displayed… now that will definitely make your kitchen elegant again. A collection of glass jars to display your dry food within arm’s length will show off your refined organisational skills, while making your kitchen look grand.
Messy drawers are enough to get on anyone’s nerves. So how about creating order in the chaos with some inexpensive dividers. You can now have a special place for all your kitchen items so there is no need to search for that ladle anymore.
Get rid of your old tap that keeps falling off, and white you at it those old fittings and fixtures that contribute to making your home look tired and old. Replace them with some modern pieces and your kitchen will have some sophistication again.
A multipurpose wall is a great way to solve that extra surface area problem often seen in small kitchens. This shelving solution is usable and inexpensive while also creating extra storage for those small items. It's cute and creative solving many problems with one solution.
Finally, adding some greenery or foliage to your kitchen will make your kitchen lively and serene, while purifying the air as well. How about planting some usable herbs in your kitchen and always have access to your favourite cooking accompaniments.